Lions field all their Springboks for Sharks derby

This as most of the Sharks' Springobks are out of action due to resting protocols.

While the Sharks have rested many of their Springboks, the Lions have fielded all of theirs for their return United Rugby Championship derby at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The teams clash after the Lions snatched a 23-22 win over the Sharks at Kings Park last month.

A win for the Sharks would see them secure their second-ever URC South African Shield, being six points ahead of second-placed Lions with just one match to follow.

Lions go all out

The Lions, however, have pulled out all the stops to chase a maiden title themselves, which they can grasp if they beat the Sharks on Saturday and then the Stormers at home next weekend.

Springbok Ruan Venter returns from suspension while Lions Currie Cup player of the year Kelly Mpeku returns from injury.

Lock Darrien Landsberg earns his 50th Lions cap while talented youngster Siba Mahashe makes his URC debut.

Lions starting XV:

15 Quan Horn, 14 Kelly Mpeku, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Bronson Mills, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Francke Horn (c), 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Siba Mahashe, 5 Darrien Landsberg, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 PJ Botha, 1 SJ Kotze.

Replacements:

16 Franco Marais, 17 RF Schoeman, 18 Eddie Davids, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Batho Hlekani, 21 Renzo du Plessis, 22 Haashim Pead, 23 Erich Cronjé.