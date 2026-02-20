JP backs his ‘in-between okes’ to be a match for Lions at Ellis Park

A handful of Springboks will play for the Sharks in a team otherwise comprised of young and fringe players.

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen said he has faith in his team of mostly young or fringe players to take on the Lions in their United Rugby Championship derby at Ellis Park on Saturday.

He said the group of “in-between okes” have a golden opportunity to beat the Lions and simultaneously win the URC’s South African Shield and lift the Sharks into the top eight of the overall table, in the absence of several Springboks still on mandated rest.

The Lions are also expected to rest their Springboks, although they will only announce their team on Friday.

Young and fringe Sharks

Twenty-one-year-old Thomas Dyer starts at No 8 in just his second cap for the Sharks, while Phatu Ganyane plays his 10th and Eduan Swart his 12th.

Most of the Sharks’ Springboks are absent. However, Edwill van der Merwe and Aphelele Fassi start, and Vincent Koch, Phepsi Buthelezi and Jordan Hendrikse will make an impact from the bench.

Vincent Tshituka captains the side with the usual captain, André Esterhuizen, and former skipper Siya Kolisi resting.

Saturday’s clash kicks off at 2pm and is the second meeting between the sides this season after the Lions snatched a 23-22 win in Durban last month, courtesy of a last-minute try by Junior Springbok scrumhalf Haashim Pead.

The Lions sit second behind the Sharks on the SA Shield table and one place below them, in 10th, on the URC standings. They trail the Sharks by six points in the Shield and would need to close that gap over the final two local derbies to claim the title for the first time.

However, the sides are level on points on the overall URC log, separated only by points difference. The Lions will be hopeful of a finish in the top eight, qualifying for the play-offs for the first time.

Pietersen, appointed permanently this week after securing five wins in seven matches since taking over from John Plumtree, said the Lions would be eager to respond after a 57-12 home thrashing by the Bulls before the break.

“They were clinical. They will take huge confidence after that [first] game,” Pietersen said, referring to the Lions’ fast start against the Sharks.

“I know they were hurting after the Bulls result. A good, quality side that will want a fast start against us to put us under massive pressure.”

Pietersen said his team have a golden opportunity to show their class against the Lions.

“You call them the in-between okes, the ones who transition from juniors to seniors and the ones who are senior but haven’t had enough game time to see if they are improving.”