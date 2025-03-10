Onwards and upwards for Sharks after SA shield vindication

After winning no local derbies last year, the Sharks won four out of six to secure the URC's SA shield for the first time.

The Sharks’ securing of their first South African Shield in the United Rugby Championship (URC) is a sign they are moving in the right direction after a tough 2023/24 season where they didn’t win a single local derby.

The title follows the Sharks’ Challenge Cup and Currie Cup trophies last season, when the Durban union spent millions on bringing high-profile Springboks to the fold.

The Sharks won silverware after a nail-biting 25–22 win over the Lions on Saturday. The teams were just about even in most areas of the game and a penalty-kick in the 76th minute decided it all.

Head coach John Plumtree said he was proud of the maturity shown by his players to retake the lead twice and secure the win. This, especially after their crushing 38–14 loss to the same opposition in Johannesburg the week before.

Sharks owner’s reason to enjoy a bottle of wine

But the Sharks’ winning of the SA shield for the first time since South African teams joined the URC in the 2020/21 season – with four wins out of six games – can be celebrated as a tangible sign they are on the up.

They ended one point ahead of the Stormers and two ahead of the Bulls, who each only had three wins and had their own eyes on the prize. The Bulls are higher than the Sharks on the URC’s overall log but the shields only take results from local derbies into account.

“I am glad we rounded off with a [trophy]. It is an indicator that we are heading in the right direction,” Plumtree said.

“I think Marco Masotti [Sharks owner] will be very proud tonight and having a beautiful bottle of red wine in New York somewhere.

“He’s done a lot of work and put a lot of time into this franchise, and he loves the South African people, so just a shout-out for him, because it’s not easy.”

Long injury list made it all the harder

Plumtree said it was especially difficult this season due to their prevailing injury dilemma.

Fifteen players were not available for the Lions game due to injury, and the list had been higher earlier in the year.

Many youngsters and fringe players had to step up, and Plumtree commended them after just about every game in recent months.

Looking forward, he hoped the break before their home game against Italian side Zebre on 22 March would give many of his players the chance to rest and recover, even if some of them take part in the Springbok alignment camp currently taking place.

Plumtree mentioned Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen and Aphelele Fassi by name, saying he especially hoped they would return in the next few weeks.

Also, Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi can now return to the field after serving his three-match ban for making contact with an opponent’s eye.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries this year, there’s been a lot of struggle, and we’re not there yet, but hopefully in the next year or two, we’ll get the right group that will go forward and maybe challenge for some higher honours.

“I think we just need to get some bodies back on the field.”

Upcoming fixtures:

22 March: Sharks v Zebre at Kings Park Stadium at 2.45pm

29 March: Sharks v Leinster at Kings Park Stadium at 7.15pm

6 April: Sharks v Lyon Olympique (Challenge Cup round of 16) at Stade de Gerland at 7.30pm