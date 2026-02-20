Rugby

‘More than just running the ball around’: Lions target physical dominance over Sharks

Nicholas Zaal

20 February 2026

Lions lock Reinhard Nothnagel said victory against the Sharks would 'start up front'.

Lions lock Reinhard Nothnagel

Reinhard Nothnagel says the Lions know the Sharks well, with several of their players coming form the Joburg union. Picture: Gallo Images

The Lions aim to dominate the set pieces and collisions before unleashing their dangerous backline against the Sharks in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship derby.

The teams clash in their return leg at Ellis Park (kick-off 2pm) after the Lions snatched a 23-22 win over the Sharks at Kings Park last month.

This match could determine the winner of the South African Shield, as the Sharks are six points ahead of the Lions at the top of the table and could win it all with one match to play.

The Lions also have a chance to improve on their best-ever third-place finish in 2023/24.

The teams are level on 24 points, but the Sharks sit one place above the Lions in ninth on points difference.

‘We know them well’

Sharks prop Vincent Koch said the scrum battle would be key in what should be a “proper South African derby”.

Lions lock Reinhard Nothnagel concurred, adding the lineout would be crucial against an in-form Sharks side.

“Set-piece is a massive part of their game. The lineouts are very good under coach Warren Whiteley at the moment,” said Nothnagel.

The lock added that he had played with Sharks loose forwards Vincent and Emmanuel Tshituka, and lock Emile van Heerden, when they were previously at the Lions.

“So we know them well. They havea very good lineout sysem. They put teams under pressure contesting-wise, and their own ball is very good.

“Both teams need to win their ball so it will be a big battle this weekend.”

Lions target forward dominance against Sharks

He said victory for the Lions would begin with dominance in the forward battles.

“If you beat them at scrum, lineout and physicality, we have very exciting backs who can change the game. It’s our responsibility as forwards to lay the platform for the backs, we know what they can do from there.

“It will be a physical battle, more than just running the ball around this weekend.”

He admitted the Lions were not in the best of form after draws to Perpignan and Ospreys, and then a 57-12 thrashing at home to the Bulls before the break.

The Joburg side would “need to take a step up” against the Sharks.

“Physicality hasn’t been an issue for us throughout the season. It’s an SA derby so everything starts with the physicality… So it will start up front.”

Lions rugby team Sharks rugby team United Rugby Championship

