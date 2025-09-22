Lions head north for URC tour without flyhalf Chris Smith

Coach Ivan van Rooyen has named a 28-man squad for the three matches in Europe.

The Lions, like the Sharks, have something of a flyhalf crisis at the start of this year’s United Rugby Championship.

Newcomer at the Lions, experienced No 10 Chris Smith, was concussed during last Saturday’s Currie Cup final at Ellis Park and is expected to be sidelined for 12 days, according to reports, ruling him out of this weekend’s URC season-opener against Cardiff Rugby in Wales. He will also be doubtful for the Lions’ second match on tour, against Zebre.

If Smith though recovers well he could be back in action in the last match of the tour, against Benetton.

Smith, who previously played for the Bulls and joined the Lions from Oyonnax during the off-season, is on standby to join the Lions, along with Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg, JC Pretorius and Siba Qoma.

The 28-man Lions squad leave for Wales on Tuesday.

The players who’re in contention to play flyhalf on Saturday are Lubabalo Dobela and Sam Francis.

The tour squad also includes prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, who will hear his fate in December following his testing positive for a non-performance enhancing substance, wing Eduan Keyter, who has joined from the Sharks, and No 8 Francke Horn, who led the Lions last year but didn’t play at all in the Currie Cup.

The Sharks are also missing flyhalves Jordan Hendrickse and Siya Masuku for their three match tour of Europe, also starting this weekend.

Tour squad

Forwards: Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Darrien Landsberg, Dylan Sjoblom, Etienne Oosthuizen, Franco Marais, Francke Horn, Jarod Cairns, Juan Schoeman, Morne Brandon, Ruan Delport, Renzo du Plessis, RF Schoeman, Ruan Venter, Sebastian Lombard, SJ Kotze, WJ Steenkamp

Backs: Angelo Davids, Eduan Keyter, Haashim Pead, Henco van Wyk, Lubabalo Dobela, Manuel Rass, Nico Steyn, Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Rynhardt Jonker, Sam Francis, Tapiwa Mafura