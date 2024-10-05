URC result: Lions run riot over Edinburgh at Ellis Park

The Lions were incredible in almost every aspect of the game in the first half, particularly at the breakdown and at the lineouts, while they scored incredible long range tries.

Lions wing Edwill Van Der Merwe receives the ball from scrumhalf Morne van den Berg during their URC win over Edinburgh at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

A magnificent first half performance from the Lions set the platform for them to power to a massive 55-21 win over an international laden Edinburgh team in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts outscored the visitors eight tries to three, but all the hard work was done in a scarcely believable first 40 minutes as the Lions absolutely tore the visitors apart, running in seven unanswered tries to take a monster 48-0 lead into the break.

The Lions were incredible in almost every aspect of the game, particularly at the breakdown, where JC Pretorius and Jarod Cairns stole plenty of ball, while they also stole a number of Edinburgh lineouts.

Most of the Lions tries were from stolen or lost ball deep in their own half, with them setting off on brilliant attacks that led to stunning tries.

First score

The first was made by eighthman Francke Horn, catching everyone unawares as he broke from a ruck, offloading to scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, who have it to wing Edwill van der Merwe to bump off a defender and get into the 22m, with the recycled ball finding fullback Quan Horn to go over.

The second try was made by a brilliant skip pass from Quan to Pretorius out wide, with him giving the ball to wing Rabz Maxwane, allowing him to swerve the last defender and run in untouched for a 12-0 lead after 12 minutes.

Eight minutes later and they were in for their third, attacking from a lost Edinburgh ball in their own 22m, spreading the ball wide where Van Den Berg made the break and kicked ahead for Van Der Merwe to chase, spin and go over to score.

The bonus point try was wrapped up in the 26th minute as the Lions stole an Edinburgh lineout, attacked into the 22m and soft hands from forwards and backs opened a hole for inside centre Rynhardt Jonker to fly through and go over under the sticks for a 26-0 lead.

Five minutes later from stolen ball in their own half the Lions attacked, flyhalf Kade Wolhuter made a stunning break and with option either side, opted to put Maxwane away down the line into the corner.

In the 35th minute Edinburgh cleared a ball to the halfway where Quan fielded it and attacked, breaking into the 22m where he offloaded to Van Der Merwe who found Francke to dive over, to put them ahead 41-0.

Finished with a flourish

The Lions then finished the half with a flourish, with a carbon copy of most of their others, as they stole the ball and countered, with the ball working its way to Van Der Merwe who chipped ahead picked up and scored.

Edinburgh finally managed to respond in the second half as they scored three tries in a row to mitigate some of the damage.

Two of them came in the first 10 minutes as they kicked ball into the Lions 22m, saw their mauls stopped short but attacked, bashing away until lock Grant Gilchrist and replacement hooker Patrick Harrison both went over from close range.

Their third try in the 66th minute was similar, deep in the Lions 22m, maul stopped short, forwards bash up ball and replacement loose forward Ben Muncaster forces his way over.

The Lions finally got their only try of the second half in the 72nd minute, attacking from a lineout in the Edinburgh 22m, with the ball spread wide for Maxwane to go over in the corner for his hattrick to seal the win in style.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Quan Horn, Rabz Maxwane (3), Edwill van der Merwe (2), Rynhardt Jonker, Francke Horn; Conversions – Kade Wolhuter (3), Morne van den Berg, Sanele Nohamba (2); Penalty – Wolhuter

Edinburgh: Tries – Grant Gilchrest, Patrick Harrison, Ben Muncaster; Conversions – Ben Healy (2), Ross Thompson