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Lions lure ex Shark home

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

14 June 2026

08:37 am

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The 30-year-old brings valuable experience and physicality to a position where the Lions are set to lose one of their key resources.

Sharks lock Hyron Andrews

Former Sharks lock Hyron Andrews is a target for the Lions. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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The Lions have reportedly made their first major move ahead of next season, securing the return of a former Sharks forward.

According to Rapport, coach Ivan van Rooyen has lured Hyron Andrews away from English Premiership club the Sale Sharks.

A former SA Schools and Junior Boks representative, Andrews spent almost a decade with the Durban-based Sharks before heading overseas in 2024.

The 30-year-old brings valuable experience and physicality to a position where the Lions are set to lose one of their key resources. Raynard Roets is expected to depart Johannesburg at the end of June to take up a contract in France.

The Paarl-born lock, who attended Hoërskool Garsfontein, established himself as a dependable performer during his time in Durban and will add much-needed depth to a Lions squad preparing for a significant step up in competition next season.

Andrews is one of at least two notable additions secured by the Lions, with Springbok prop Boan Venter also joining the club ahead of the new campaign.

Rapport says the Lions are also expected to continue searching for tighthead prop reinforcements following the 18-month suspension handed to Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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