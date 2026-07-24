Lions bring their young talent to bear against Pumas

Junior Springboks Mahle Sithole and Thando Biyela are set for their Currie Cup debuts for the Lions against the Pumas.

Just as coach Mziwakhe Nkosi foretold during the week, the Lions have brought their Junior Springbok numbers to bear, naming two of their eight SA U20 stars to make Currie Cup debuts this weekend.

The Lions host the Pumas at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) after the Johannesburg side suffered just a narrow 29-27 defeat to an experienced Cheetahs side in Bloemfontein last weekend after naming 13 debutants for the game.

The Pumas, like the Lions, also have two points on the table after a narrow 26-24 defeat to the Sharks.

Both are looking for their first win of the tournament.

Lions name two Junior Boks

The Lions have doubled down on their young talent, Junior Springboks Mahle Sithole and Thando Biyela being the only two changes in the starting group at hooker and 6 flank, respectively.

That follows their triumphant U20 World Championship campaign in Georgia.

New recruit Asad Moos is in line for a first appearance for his new club. He plays from the bench, along with impact players Renzo du Plessis and Marco Ferreira.

Eyes will be on Likhona Finca at outside centre, who scored a hat-trick against the Cheetahs.

Fullback Latica Nela also retains his position after scoring last week.

Lions starting XV

Latica Nela, Keagan Smith, Likhona Finca, Rynhardt Jonker, Rabz Maxwane, Sam Francis, Zian Cilliers, Morné Venter, Jarod Cairns, Thando Biyela, Duan Delport (c), Dylan Sjöblom, Conraad van Vuuren, Mahle Sithole, Morgan Naude.

Replacements

Ruan Welman, Cecil Parsons, Ruan Swart, Marco Ferreira, Renzo du Plessis, Asad Moos, Matthew Coetzee, Exauce Kevani.