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Currie Cup result: Lions run riot against P

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

25 July 2026

05:49 pm

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In round three, the Lions host the Bulls XV at Ellis Park while the Pumas travel to Wellington to face Boland.

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The Lions proved to be too strong for the Pumas in their Currie Cup encounter. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images.

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The Lions bounced back from their opening Currie Cup defeat to the Cheetahs with a commanding bonus-point win over the Pumas at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Last year’s finalists ran in seven tries, including braces from Latica Nela and Jarod Cairns, to earn a 52-29 win. Flyhalf Sam Francis slotted six conversions.

For the Pumas, it was a second consecutive defeat, having gone down to the Sharks XV in Nelspruit last week.

The visitors drew first blood through a Danrich Visagie penalty before the Lions hit back through centre Likhona Finca.

Flanker Jarod Cairns then powered over and Francis again added the extras.

Pumas lock JJ Scheepers crossed to cut the deficit before winger Dalvon Blood was shown a yellow card.

The Lions capitalised with a penalty try, before prop Morgan Naude joined Blood in the sin bin to level the numbers.

Pumas flanker De Wet Marais hit back before the break to make it 21-17 to the Lions.

Cairns grabbed his second after the restart to restore some breathing room before fullback Latica Nela and centre Rynhardt Jonker dotted down, Francis converting both to make it 42-17.

Replacement Conor van Eden crossed for the Pumas and Visagie slotted two more penalties, with a Francis penalty followed by Nela’s second try.

RELATED ARTICLES

In round three, the Lions host the Bulls XV at Ellis Park while the Pumas travel to Wellington to face Boland.

LIONS – Tries: Likhona Finca, Jarod Cairns (2), Latica Nela (2), Rhynardt Jonker, Penalty try. Conversions: Sam Francis (6). Penalties: Sam Francis.
PUMAS – Tries: JJ Scheepers, De Wer Marais, Conor van Eden. Conversions: Danrich Visagie (3). Penalties: Danrich Visagie.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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