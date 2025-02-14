Lions name team for big URC derby against Stormers

It is a settled Lions team that will do duty against the men from the Cape.

Gianni Lombard will run out at No 10 for the Lions against the Stormers. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Gianni Lombard has been handed the Lions No 10 jersey for the team’s United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers in Joburg on Saturday (2.30pm).

Lombard comes into the side as playmaker, with Sam Francis out of action and Sanele Nohamba released from his contract.

There is also a new-look second row which consists of Etienne Oosthuizen and Darrien Landsberg, while at the back, former captain Marius Louw, returns to the side to partner the exciting Henco van Wyk in midfield.

Move up the points table

The Lions will be desperate to pick up a win against the men from the Cape. They’re currently in 13th position on the URC table (19 points) and will be keen to not fall too far behind in their pursuit of the top eight.

The Stormers, meanwhile, are coming off a one-point defeat by the Bulls, though they picked up two log points last weekend. They’re in 10th position with 23 points.

The last time the Lions were in action in the URC, on 25 January, Ivan van Rooyen’s side came unstuck at home against the Bulls (22-35). They have so far won four and lost four games.

Lions team: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe, Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius, Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Bench: Jaco Visagie, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Jarod Cairns, Nico Steyn, Lubabalo Dobela, Manuel Rass