Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Lions name team for big URC derby against Stormers

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

14 Feb 2025

12:34 pm

It is a settled Lions team that will do duty against the men from the Cape.

Gianni Lombard

Gianni Lombard will run out at No 10 for the Lions against the Stormers. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Gianni Lombard has been handed the Lions No 10 jersey for the team’s United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers in Joburg on Saturday (2.30pm).

Lombard comes into the side as playmaker, with Sam Francis out of action and Sanele Nohamba released from his contract.

There is also a new-look second row which consists of Etienne Oosthuizen and Darrien Landsberg, while at the back, former captain Marius Louw, returns to the side to partner the exciting Henco van Wyk in midfield.

Move up the points table

The Lions will be desperate to pick up a win against the men from the Cape. They’re currently in 13th position on the URC table (19 points) and will be keen to not fall too far behind in their pursuit of the top eight.

The Stormers, meanwhile, are coming off a one-point defeat by the Bulls, though they picked up two log points last weekend. They’re in 10th position with 23 points.

The last time the Lions were in action in the URC, on 25 January, Ivan van Rooyen’s side came unstuck at home against the Bulls (22-35). They have so far won four and lost four games.

Lions team: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe, Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius, Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Bench: Jaco Visagie, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Jarod Cairns, Nico Steyn, Lubabalo Dobela, Manuel Rass

    Share this article

    Read more on these topics

    Lions rugby team Stormers rugby team

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Download our app

    EDITOR'S CHOICE

    South Africa At least 60% of Johannesburg without water: Mayor promises restoration in seven days
    South Africa City Parks agrees to remove trees outside Joburg resident’s house despite court victory
    News A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Keep your asteroid, Trump is already wrecking havoc on planet Earth
    Politics Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla issues public apology to Floyd Shivambu
    South Africa ‘SA should’ve have passed Expropriation Bill in 1996’ – Ngcukaitobi

    Download our app

    Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp