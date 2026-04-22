Lions hope to make PJ Botha’s 100th game memorable

Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys said the hooker was not flashy, but his teammates knew his value.

Scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys said the Lions have analysed Connacht’s game model thoroughly and will hopefully come away with a win to give hooker PJ Botha a memorable 100th appearance for the Joburg franchise.

The teams clash at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 4pm) on the back of what Redelinghuys described as their best performance since he’s been a coach – a 54-12 drubbing of United Rugby Championship leaders Glasgow Warriors at the same venue last weekend.

The win lifted the Lions to fourth on the URC table with just three games to go before the play-offs.

Connacht, meanwhile, beat the Stormers 33-24 in Cape Town to move to ninth. They are one point adrift a play-off spot and will be hungry and in form, now on a six-game winning streak in the competition.

Connacht similar to Glasgow

“There were obviously spectacular tries, but what I did liked was the fight [against Glasgow],” Redelinghuys said.

“I liked the way we ended the game – we were far ahead and they had two opportunities in our 22 where we defended as if we were trying to win the game still.

“So from the fight and care in the team, those are the reasons I would put this as a coach my favourite performance by the team.”

He said Connacht had a similar game model to Glasgow, though Stuart Lancaster had simplified the Irish side’s approach since taking over.

“We know what they will bring. We know their game model. It’s not easy to defend or attack against it, but if we do what we need to do well, I am sure there will be opportunities.”

Redelinghuys: Botha deserves a memory to cherish

Redelinghuys said Botha was not a player who turned heads with his flashiness. But his teammates knew his value.

“He is very consistent. Very much a team player…. He is one of pillars of the team and I hope the team gives him a performance to be proud of.”

Redelinghuys said they were still unaware whether prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye would be available, amid his doping hearing in the last week of April, but they would find out in due course.

He, however, described the prop as “a machine in our team” and hoped he would be available.

In four clashes between the Lions and Connacht, each side have won twice. Last season, the Lions thumped Connacht 26-7 at Ellis Park.