Dobson makes handful of changes as Malherbe hits 150 for Stormers

The men from the Cape will look to bounce back after a close defeat by the Bulls a week ago.

Springbok tighthead star Frans Malherbe will earn his 150th cap for the Stormers when he runs out in the United Rugby Championship derby against the Lions in Joburg on Saturday (2.30pm).

He will become just the second player to reach the milestone after fellow prop Brok Harris.

Coach John Dobson has made minimal to the side that lost by a single point to the Bulls in Cape Town last weekend.

They are both in the front row where Malherbe is joined by fit-again Ali Vermaak and hooker JJ Kotze.

Neethling Fouche will also make his return via the bench, having recovered from a concussion.

‘Malherbe respected by all’

The only changes in the backline see Herschel Jantjies come in at scrumhalf in place of Paul de Wet and Angelo Davids on the wing in place of Leolin Zas, who was ruled out due to illness.

Dobson paid tribute to Malherbe, who has cemented his place as one of the greats of Stormers rugby.

“Frans made his Stormers debut 14 years ago and has achieved so much in that time. It is very rare these days to see someone play that long for one team, especially a player of his stature.

“He has the respect of everyone he plays with and against and his contribution to this team over the years has been immense,” said Dobson.

The Stormers go into the game in 10th position on the URC points table, while the Lions are 13th.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Ben Loader, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids, Jurie Matthee, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Frans Malherbe, JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Gary Porter, Paul de Villiers, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Jonathan Roche