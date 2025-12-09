Lions secure services of two Boks until 2028

It is good news for the Joburg-based side, who have lost some key players in recent times.

The Lions may have lost a few stars to other unions in recent times, but this week they have announced they have managed to hang on to two of their more influential and key players.

Springboks Ruan Venter and Quan Horn have both decided to stay with the Joburg-based team.

This after the recent departures of the likes of the Tshituka brothers, Vincent and Emmanuel, while Edwill van der Merwe and Jordan Hendrikse also moved to the Sharks.

Venter (23) and Horn (24), who have only played a Test each for the Boks, both in 2024, have signed on with the Lions until June 2028.

Both men, but in particular Horn, had been considering their playing options and had been linked to a number of other unions in South Africa and abroad.

Both will hope to get into the Bok set-up again.

The Lions have two other Bok players on their books, namely Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Morné van den Berg, both of whom featured for the national team on their recent European tour.

Unfortunately the Joburg side recently lost experienced hooker Jaco Visagie, who was forced to quit the game because of a serious neck injury.

Flyhalf Kade Wolhuter also recently joined the Bulls, on loan.

The Lions are currently involved in the Challenge Cup competition and will turn their attention to the URC again from next week.