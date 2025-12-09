Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Lions secure services of two Boks until 2028

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

9 December 2025

03:08 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

It is good news for the Joburg-based side, who have lost some key players in recent times.

Quan Horn

Quan Horn will remain a Lions player for the next few seasons. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions may have lost a few stars to other unions in recent times, but this week they have announced they have managed to hang on to two of their more influential and key players.

Springboks Ruan Venter and Quan Horn have both decided to stay with the Joburg-based team.

This after the recent departures of the likes of the Tshituka brothers, Vincent and Emmanuel, while Edwill van der Merwe and Jordan Hendrikse also moved to the Sharks.

Venter (23) and Horn (24), who have only played a Test each for the Boks, both in 2024, have signed on with the Lions until June 2028.

Both men, but in particular Horn, had been considering their playing options and had been linked to a number of other unions in South Africa and abroad.

Both will hope to get into the Bok set-up again.

The Lions have two other Bok players on their books, namely Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Morné van den Berg, both of whom featured for the national team on their recent European tour.

Unfortunately the Joburg side recently lost experienced hooker Jaco Visagie, who was forced to quit the game because of a serious neck injury.

Flyhalf Kade Wolhuter also recently joined the Bulls, on loan.

The Lions are currently involved in the Challenge Cup competition and will turn their attention to the URC again from next week.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Lions rugby team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring AA lashes out as yet another recall notice is given by Kia and Jeep
South Africa Cape Town load reduction this week will impact these areas
Politics Mbalula reveals shocking state of ANC support: Is the ANC becoming a rural party?
Politics ANC ‘suffers from disease’ of not implementing policy resolutions, Ramaphosa says [VIDEO]
Politics Ramaphosa for third term? Mbalula says NGC will not discuss ANC succession battle

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp