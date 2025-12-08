‘We have to improve at home,’ says Lions’ Van Rooyen after Benetton defeat

The Lions are in danger of not reaching the Challenge Cup playoffs, due to their rotation policy for their away games in the competition.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen cut a disappointed figure after his charges produced a poor performance to go down 26-18 to Benetton in their EPCR Challenge Cup opener at Ellis Park over the past weekend.

It is potentially a hammer blow to the Lions’ chances of reaching the competition knockouts, as they are sending weakened squads for their away matches against Newcastle Red Bulls in England and USA Perpignan in France.

Van Rooyen admitted before the tournament started that they would have to rotate their squad for their away games, to keep their players fresh, as they are also in United Rugby Championship (URC) action over the same period.

That made their opener against Benetton vital for their goal of securing a home playoff, with them arguably needing a bonus point win to give them a good chance.

Got nothing

Instead, they got nothing out of the match, which has effectively ended their chances of a home knockout, while they are even in danger of missing out on the playoffs entirely, as they will need to get a win on the road with their fringe players to stay in the hunt.

The result at Ellis Park will be even more frustrating as the Lions went into the match in solid form, after winning their previous three URC games, including an impressive win over the Bulls at Loftus a week earlier.

But Benetton have truly become their bogey team, as they were dealt a fifth straight defeat by the Italians, and Van Rooyen admitted that they had to be better, especially on their home turf.

“It’s a very big disappointment, to be honest. We had to prepare well. We had to take a bit of momentum into the last three games (of the year). It’s a frustration. And it’s not just me, it’s not just the players. We have to improve at home,” said a clearly unhappy Van Rooyen.

“The goal will always be to be in a position to play the round-of-16 (knockout) and the quarterfinal at home. The problem now is that you have two roads from here. It’s either win all three matches or two with five points. And then there are two points of difference.”

Disastrous final quarter

In the match the Lions edged a tight first half 10-8, before looking in control as they took an 18-8 lead after 56 minutes, but a disastrous final quarter saw them concede 18-unswered points to go down comfortably in the end.

“We were disappointed with the energy. Some of it is execution, some of it is stopping momentum. We were a lot sharper last week (against the Bulls),” admitted Van Rooyen.

“Benetton pose a different threat. Their first seven to eight defenders are probably the best in the competition in terms of stopping momentum.”

The Lions on Sunday named their touring squad for their game in Newcastle this coming weekend, with big names such as Morné van den Berg, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Chris Smith, Quan Horn and Eduan Keyter missing out on the trip.

Lions touring squad to England

Forwards: Eddie Davids, Dylan Sjoblom, Jarod Cairns, Leon Lyons, Marco Ferreira, Morne Brandon, PJ Botha, Renzo du Plessis, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Ruben Schoeman, Siba Qoma, Siba Mahashe, Siya Dube, WJ Steenkamp, SJ Kotze/Conraad van Vuuren

Backs: Angelo Davids, Gianni Lombard, Haashim Pead, Lubabalo Dobela, Manuel Rass, Nico Steyn, Rabz Maxwane, Richard Kriel, Rynhardt Jonker, Sam Francis