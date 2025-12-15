Lions sign Springbok prop Boan Venter

The signing of Boan Venter is a big boost to the Lions, hot on the heels of the franchise re-signing stars Morne van den Berg, Quan Horn and Ruan Venter.

The Lions made a splash on Monday as they announced the big signing of Springbok loosehead prop Boan Venter on a three-year contract from the start of the 2026-27 rugby season, until 2029.

The 28-year-old is currently plying his trade in Scotland for Edinburgh and officially joins the Lions in July next year, but will likely be on Springbok duty for the start of their season in September.

It has been a busy few weeks for the Johannesburg franchise, who were bolstered by the re-signings of a Springbok trio, in scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, fullback Quan Horn and utility forward Ruan Venter.

It is great news for the Lions as these are all players who are entering the prime of their careers, with Van Den Berg 28, Horn 24 and Ruan Venter 23.

Significant signing

The signing of Boan Venter is also a significant one in that he is the first major signing currently at the top of his game joining the Lions, a franchise which usually signs discarded players who reignite their careers at the Highveld side.

The Lions often see their best talent, such as the Tshituka brothers, Vincent and Emmanuel, Edwill van der Merwe and Jordan Hendrikse leaving the union, with all four having joined the Sharks in the past few years, while Sanele Nohamba also left for Japan.

So to lure an impressive prospect, who is likely to be in the Springbok mix heading into the 2027 World Cup in Australia, is a big statement from the union, and they will be hoping to make more.

Recently the Lions were rumoured to be courting another recent Springbok rookie, hooker Marnus van der Merwe, from Welsh side Scarlets, but there are apparently a number of suitors for his signature and it has been said that he is favouring a move to Irish giants Munster.