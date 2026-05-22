Morné Steyn: The current best flyhalf in SA wasn’t invited to Bok camp

'I think since Chris has been at the Lions he's made a great difference to our team. It's sad for me that he was not in the alignment camp.'

Former Springbok flyhalf and current Lions kicking consultant, Morné Steyn, said it was “sad” that the United Rugby Championship’s second-leading points scorer, Chris Smith, was not invited to the Springbok alignment camp this past week.

Smith, 31, is yet to be awarded a Test cap, though Steyn said he was “probably the best flyhalf in the country at the moment”.

154 points in 17 games

After playing all but one of the league phase games, Smith racked up 154 points thanks to one try, 49 conversions and 17 penalties.

He led the charts for much of the campaign, but finished four points behind the leader, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Stormers, and a whopping 44 points ahead of Dan Edwards (Ospreys) in third after the final round.

Smith slotted in seamlessly in his maiden season for the Lions, coming from Oyonnax in France, where he scored 135 points in the French Pro D2 league last season.

His calm demeanor and accuracy in front of posts drove much of the Lions’ success this season, securing them their first-ever South African Shield and play-off appearance.

Smith had played with Steyn at the Bulls until Steyn’s retirement in 2023.

The 41-year-old former Bok star, who likewise built a career on calmly controlling games and his reliability in front of posts, joked that “it’s great to have my son back with me”.

“I played with him at the Bulls and had a great time with him there,” Steyn said.

“I think since Chris has been at the Lions he’s made a great difference to our team. It’s sad for me that he was not in the alignment camp.

“He’s probably the best flyhalf in the country at the moment, and probably one of the top in the URC as well.”

Lions need Chris Smith now as much as ever

Still, Steyn said he had enjoyed working with Smith again, and knowing his skill set, was excited for the future.

“I’m looking forward to the last couple of games and the next couple of years I’ll be with him. He’s one of the senior guys now and he’s taken control. He’s in charge.”

The Lions will be without star scrumhalf Morné van den Berg and utility forward Ruan Venter for their URC quarter-final against Leinster in Dublin, after they copped lengthy injuries.

Captain Francke Horn and centre Henco van Wyk are also nursing niggles but should be fit in time for the match next Saturday.

Head coach Ivan van Rooyen said Smith would be needed now.

“Someone like Chris made a big difference there for us in steering the team. His calmness and direction, and execution of what we want to do.”