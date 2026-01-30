Lions go with tried and tested players for big URC derby against Bulls

The Lions have three Springboks and a recent former Junior Bok in their starting team.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has stuck largely with the same group of players who’ve got the team into the top eight of the United Rugby Championship standings after nine games for the team’s Gauteng derby against the Bulls in Joburg on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Three Springboks, namely Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Morne van den Berg and Quan Horn, are included in the team, while former SA Junior Boks star Batho Hlekani will wear the No 7 jersey.

Van Rooyen, whose team sit seventh in the standings, said he was expecting a different Bulls team to the one the Lions played against, and beat, at Loftus towards the end of last year.

After suffering a string of defeats, the Bulls have now won two in a row. The Lions, though, too, have been in good form, with two wins and two draws, from their last four games.

Executing under pressure

“Obviously, they’ll be hurting from the result at Loftus,” Van Rooyen said about the 43-33 loss the Bulls suffered last time out against the Lions.

“Of course, we’ve got plans, they’ve got plans, but I think the team that can execute under pressure on Saturday and enforce their strengths more often during the 80 minutes will emerge successful.”

Lions flyhalf Chris Smith, after playing for the Bulls for several years, will be keen to make it a double over his former team, while wing Richard Kriel will gain be up against his brother, David, should the latter get on from off the bench.

Van Rooyen has also opted for a six-two bench split between forwards and backs, with Haashim Pead and Erich Cronje the only backs on the bench.

Lions: Quan Horn, Angelo Davids, Henco van Wyk, Bronson Mills, Richard Kriel, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Batho Hlekani, Jarod Cairns, Reinhrdt Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, SJ Kotze. Bench: Morne Brandon, RF Schoeman, Conraad van Vuuren, Etienne Oosthuizen, Darrien Landsberg, Renzo du Plessis, Haashim Pead, Erich Cronje