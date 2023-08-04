LISTEN: Jacques plays selector and picks his Bok World Cup 33

By Trevor Cramer

The Rugby Championship is done and dusted … The Springboks were bridesmaids to the All Blacks in a truncated version of the annual southern hemisphere international series.

All that will probably be forgotten if the Boks lift the biggest prize of all in October – The William Webb Ellis Trophy (Rugby World Cup) for a fourth time.

As the Boks go to war in a seemingly pointless Test against Argentina this week, we are just less than a week away from the Bok squad announcement for the World Cup…and just three matches away from the start of the big one.

Join host Trevor Cramer on the weekly TALKING POINT podcast as he persuades his in-studio guest, the astute Head of Citizen Sport, Jacques van der Westhuyzen, to play selector and name his Springbok World Cup squad, but not before unpacking the existing selection headaches on the table, debating the merits of the warm-up games, particularly the stopover in Buenos Aires and the potentially high-risk selection of Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard.

It’s also certainly been a great week for women’s sport worldwide. Banyana Banyana has done us proud and advanced to the Last-16 at the Women’s World Cup. Our netball girls have punched well above their weight at the Netball World Cup despite missing out on the semifinals and Tatjana Schoenmaker returned from the Aquatic World Championships with a historic breaststroke gold and a silver.

Plus…the popular GOLD STAR and FLOP of the week.