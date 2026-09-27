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LIVE UPDATES: Wallabies v Springboks in Perth

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By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

27 September 2026

10:01 am

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Here is The Citizen's live coverage of the one-off Test between the Wallabies and Springboks in Perth on Sunday.

Springbok rugby players

The Springboks take on the Wallabies on Sunday. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

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The Australian wallabies host the South African Springboks in a one-off Test in Perth on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.45am.

Rassie Erasmus’ Boks go into the game on the back of a 3-1 series win against the All Blacks, while the Wallabies have started well under new coach Les Kiss, winning twice against Japan and securing a win and a draw in Argentina.

The Boks though are much-changed from their last Test, in Baltimore, with only Ethan Hooker and Eben Etzebeth remaining among the starting XV.

The Boks will take a break after this Test before resuming international duty in Europe in November in the Nations Championship. The Wallabies next face off with the All Blacks, home and away for the Bledisloe Cup.

Below the teams is The Citizen’s coverage of Sunday’s match in Perth.

TEAMS

WALLABIES – 15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 10 Ben Donaldson, 9 Ryan Lonergan, 8 Harry Wilson (c), 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Jeremy Williams, 4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 Angus Bell. Bench: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Lachlan Shaw, 20 Tom Hooper, 21 Carlo Tizzano, 22 Tate McDermott, 23 Harry Potter.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 André Esterhuizen (c), 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Zachary Porthen, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Bench: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nché, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Morné van den Berg, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Quan Horn.

LIVE UPDATES – Wallabies v Springboks in Perth

Live updates of the Test on Sunday will appear below. For latest posts please refresh.

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