Wallabies v Springboks in Perth: Six fringe players aiming to impress

A number of Springbok fringe players will want to take their chance to impress coach Rassie Erasmus against the Wallabies.

The Springboks take on the Wallabies in a one-off Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday (kick-off 11:45am SA time), and it is a golden opportunity for some of their fringe players to impress.

It may be harsh to call some of these players fringe or second-string, but they certainly aren’t first choice and who coach Rassie Erasmus would call upon in a crunch World Cup knockout, unless other players are unavailable.

Here are six Bok players that will be eager to prove their worth and try and put some pressure on the Bok first team regulars in the pecking order.

Aphelele Fassi

Since his Springbok comeback in 2024, after a few years in the international wilderness, Fassi has fast become a dependable back-up to Bok first choice fullback Damian Willemse. But his performances this year haven’t been great, and when Willemse picked up an injury against the All Blacks, the Boks chose to put Cheslin Kolbe at fullback instead of bringing in Fassi.

This is thus a great opportunity for the Sharks man to show that he still has what it takes to step up when Willemse isn’t available and confidently fill the fullback role, especially with an up and coming talent like Quan Horn coming into the Bok frame, while youngster Luan Giliomee has already made waves and could become an option sooner rather than later.

Canan Moodie

After bursting onto the scene as a 19-year-old with a stunning try on debut against the Wallabies in Sydney in 2022, big things were expected fof Canan Moodie. He has since gone on to make 25 appearances for the Boks and has featured in some massive games for them over the past few years, however, recently he has slipped down the pecking order.

Some of that could be down to the Boks not knowing his best position yet, with him playing wing and outside centre regularly, while he also finds players ahead of him in those positions. In the midfield Jesse Kriel is first choice, while out wide Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and now even Ethan Hooker are preferred. Moodie will thus want to put in a big effort against the Wallabies to remind everyone of his talent.

Handré Pollard

It might feel to some like Handré Pollard should be coming towards the end of his international career, having won two World Cups and picked up 87 caps for the Springboks, but considering he is 32-years-old he could realistically still play at the highest level for another four or five years. But he currently finds himself in an incredibly competitive department.

He was the Boks’ go-to flyhalf at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, but he now arguably sits third in the pecking order behind the mercurial Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and the exciting Manie Libbok. And with Cheslin Kolbe’s impressive turn at kicking at goal it also means his dead eye kicking off the tee isn’t as sought-after as it previously was. Pollard will thus be keen to show he still has what it takes to lead the Bok line as a first choice.

Herschel Jantjies

Before this year Herschel Jantjies had last played for the Springboks back in 2023, before the World Cup, and was unable to force his way back into the mix. Looking for a change of scenery he made a move to France, where he featured extensively for Bayonne over the past season and impressed enough to earn himself a recall. Up until 2023 he had featured 24 times for the Boks.

But with scrumhalf having been an incredibly competitive department, and a number of exciting talents coming through he was pushed out. However, with Faf de Klerk being phased out and Jaden Hendrikse falling out of favour, Jantjies got a chance, but has only played one game this season off the bench against Wales. He now has a great opportunity to show his talent again against the Wallabies on Sunday.

Elrigh Louw

Elrigh Louw finds himself in the incredibly competitive Springbok loose forward conveyor belt, and should know that any slacking off could see his place snapped up by countless talents waiting in the wings. He was just proving his worth with the Boks when he suffered a serious knee injury playing for the Bulls against the Lions in the URC at the start of last year that kept him out for almost a year.

He has done decently since making his return to action late last year, but he has been unable to become as prevalent as he was for the Boks when he made 10 appearances for them in 2024. This year he has featured twice, against Scotland and Argentina, and he now gets another shot to show he deserves to stay ahead of the other loose forward talents from around the country.

Johan Grobbelaar

Since making his debut for the Springboks in 2024, Johan Grobbelaar has been a perpetual fringe player, finding himself in and out of the Bok squad at various times. He has only made 10 appearances for the Boks, and has been unable to prove himself as a worthy back-up to Bok incumbent Malcolm Marx.

With Bongi Mbonambi being phased out, the Boks have been in desperate need for a back-up to Marx, but no one has been able to impress coach Rassie Erasmus. That is why he called up 39-year-old veteran Deon Fourie a few months ago, and has continued to keep Marco van Staden as a possible option in the position, and both those players are loose forwards. Grobbelaar has to take a chance and prove himself with a big showing.