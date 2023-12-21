Loose forwards auditioning for Bok squad in North-South derby

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will have a keen interest in the clash between the Stormers and Bulls because of the talent on show.

Stormers loose forward Evan Roos will hope to play a starring role on Saturday when they meet the Bulls in the URC. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Saturday’s North-South derby between the Stormers and the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium presents a chance for Springbok hopefuls to put in a good audition.

The role they are auditioning for is to be part of the cast that will form the core of the Springboks’ system during the four-year cycle leading up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Like any successful sports team, the Boks will have to rebuild as time is catching up with the core that won the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups. Loose forward Duane Vermeulen has already hung up his boots, while it will be difficult to see 37-year-old Deon Fourie taking part in Australia.

This means there are at least two guaranteed spots up for grabs in the loose forwards position.

We look at four players who could start to stake their claim this weekend to be part of the Springbok plans for Australia.

Cameroon Hanekom (Bulls)

The Bulls youngster has shown he has everything in his locker to reach the top of the game. Hanekom has the physicality, athleticism and skillset required, and he plays with maturity beyond his age. The 21-year-old has repaid Bulls mentor Jake White for the faith he has shown in him. A good performance against the dominant Roos will continue to see Hanekom’s star rise.

Elrigh Louw (Bulls)

The powerful forward has been one of the standout players for the Bulls this season, being deployed as a flanker. His displays in the position show he’s comfortable with playing across the back row. What has also been impressive about Louw this season is his leadership skills. He has captained the team well in the absence of co-captains Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Nortje. This builds well for his overall game.

Bulls duo Cameron Hanekom and Elrigh Louw have been in excellent form this season. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Evan Roos (Stormers)

Roos has proved to be a good player at franchise level but has not yet found his footing in the Springbok setup. With five caps already, it’s only a matter of time before he takes Test rugby by storm. The 23-year-old will have gained experience from his time in the Bok camps and will hope to use it this season to show he can fill the void left by Vermeulen at the base of the scrum.

Hacjivah Dayimani (Stormers)

The former Lions man has grown in leaps and bounds since joining the Stormers. He has become an integral part of John Dobson’s team in the past couple of seasons. Although he has been a consistent performer at franchise level, a call-up to the Boks has eluded him. Considering the pace at which Test rugby is played, Dayimani does seem to have the skillset to fit in perfectly.