Champions Cup result: Lyon rally to deny Bulls

The hosts, who were 18-12 down at the half time break, scored three tries in the second half.

Bulls

Lyon’s Pierre-Samuel Pacheco scores a try against the Bulls in Round 2 of the Champions Cup. Mandatory Credit: Picture: Fred Porcu/INPHO/Shutterstock.

Lyon reclaimed the lead twice to snatch victory from the Vodacom Bulls in the Champions Cup clash at Matmut Stadium de Gerland on Saturday.

The tense round 2 match finished with Lyon on top as they downed the touring Bulls 29-28.

Scrumhalf Zak Burger and winger Sergeal Petersen crossed the whitewash for the Bulls, while Lyon replied with scores from winger Ethan Dumortier and Pierre-Samuel Pacheco, but two penalties from flyhalf Chris Smith gave the visitors the advantage at half time, leading 18-12.

Centre Alfred Parisien crashed over before a set-piece move, finished off by replacement hooker Yanis Charcosset, gave Lyon the lead for the first time in the match, but it was shortlived as flanker Marco van Staden crashed over to put the visitors back in pole position.

However, there was another twist in the tale as Lyon’s never-say-die attitude paid dividends when replacement back Thibaut Regard dotted down to rescue victory for the hosts.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za.

