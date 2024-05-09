Bulls skipper Ruan Nortje raring to go after injury setback

The Bulls and the Glasgow Warriors are expected to play at a high tempo when they meet on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

Bulls lock Ruan Nortje is set to return to United Rugby Championship action this weekend. Picture: by Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images)

Bulls co-captain Ruan Nortje is raring to go after missing out on a number of crucial games in the United Rugby Championship because of a hamstring injury.

Nortje has been part of a group of injured players that included fellow captain Marcell Coetzee and Springbok Marco van Staden, which left the Bulls a little thin in their forward pack and lacking leadership.

With the URC entering the conclusion of the regular season and the playoffs on the horizon, the return of Nortje is a big boost for the title-chasing Bulls.

‘Frustrating injury’

The big lock opened up about his time on the sidelines, saying it pushed him to get stronger mentally and physically.

“Definitely frustrating. I was blessed the last few years when it comes to injuries,” said Nortje.

“It wasn’t nice, but maybe it was a good thing as well, to get back to a good place mentally and physically. It was the same injury as the one I had in December, the same hamstring, so we knew how to manage it this time,” he said.

Nortje is in line to return on Saturday against Glasgow Warriors in a crucial URC showdown at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off at 2pm). The Bulls are currently in fourth place with 51 points on the table with Glasgow Warriors in first place with 58 points.

‘We have to be as physical’

Glasgow Warriors, who are coached by South African Franco Smith, have been impressive this term. They are hailed as a team that plays with high tempo and has a potent maul.

Nortje said they are ready for what the visitors from Scotland will bring to the capital.

“They are playing at an insane tempo, and that’s exactly what we also want to do when we are at Loftus. So we just have to be ready for anything,” Nortje said.

“We have to be as physical as possible. I think that’s going to be a big factor this weekend, they have big strong ball carriers. With that, I think it’s going to be important for us to slow their maul down.

“That’s where we can slow down their momentum a bit. We have seen teams that do that against them get good results,” he said.

Nortje said they are up for the anticipated big maul battle.

“They are a very dynamic team; they have scored most of their tries when it comes to mauls. They have so much variation in their lineout. We as a Bulls pack pride ourselves when it comes to the set-piece battle,” said the Springbok lock.

Bulls boss Jake White is expected to name his team on Friday.