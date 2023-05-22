Bok hooker Malcolm Marx extends contract with Japanese team

By sarugbymag

Fresh from winning a league title, Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has signed a new contract with the Kubota Spears, extending his stay in Japan for another two seasons.

Marx, with former Stormers and Sharks lock Ruan Botha, claimed winner’s medals on Saturday, as Australian flyhalf Bernard Foley guided Kubota Spears to a first Japan Rugby League One title with a clinical display in a 17-15 win against Saitama Wild Knights at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

The Spears, coached by Frans Ludeke, announced on Monday that both Foley and Marx had put pen to paper on new contracts that will run until the end of May 2025.

“Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay is pleased to announce that we have reached a contract agreement with Bernard Foley and Malcolm Marx until the end of May 2025,” the club confirmed in a statement on social media.”

“Fans will have the privilege to see the two players playing for Spears after #RWC2023 (the Rugby World Cup in France later this year).”

South African roots

Marx first joined Kubota Spears in 2020 after initially moving to Japan by signing for the Shining Arcs, before the Covid-19 pandemic brought the season to an end.

The former Lions hooker is one of six players with South African roots in Kubota’s squad, including Botha, Schalk Erasmus, David Bulbring, Rikus Pretorius, Gerhard van den Heever and Japan-capped Pieter Labuschagne.

