Former Boks up for SA coaching gigs

By sarugbymag

The Bulls and Lions are reportedly considering recruiting former Springboks Andries Bekker and Ricardo Loubscher as assistant coaches.

In an article in Rapport, Bekker, who retired in 2018, is said to be in the running for a forwards coach position with the Vodacom Bulls, potentially replacing Russell Winter.

This comes amid rumours linking Winter with a coaching opportunity in Japan.

Bekker, currently coaching a school team in Mossel Bay, is believed to have already held discussions with Bulls management.

However, it is understood that the 39-year-old is also earmarked as a replacement for Albert van den Berg at the Lions.

Loubscher, a former Bok assistant coach, is sought after at the Bulls but the Lions are said to be desperate to retain his services as backs and attack coach.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.