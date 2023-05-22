Sharks and Province shake up the Currie Cup log

By Ross Roche

The Sharks and Western Province shook up the Currie Cup log after an exciting weekend of action that saw the top four go head to head, while the bottom four battled it out.

In the end the Sharks clinched a 35-23 win over the table topping Cheetahs in Durban, while Western Province triumphed 22-14 over the Pumas in Cape Town, both games on Friday night, to make it extremely tight at the top.

READ MORE: Western Province overcome Pumas while Sharks sink Cheetahs in Currie Cup

In fact the log has become extremely congested after the Griquas thumped the Griffons 47-21 in Welkom, while the Bulls edged a thrilling Jukskei derby against the Lions 33-32 at Ellis Park in Saturday’s action.

Just 12 points now separate the Cheetahs at the top on 38 points and the Lions in seventh on 26, with three rounds of pool action remaining.

The Sharks have moved up into second place, level on points with the Cheetahs, and are on a tremendous run of form having won their last five games on the trot, so they will be confident of securing a playoff spot, possibly by the end of next weekend.

Western Province’s win over the Pumas (on 35 points) allowed them to hold onto fourth spot as they moved on to 31 points, three ahead of Griquas who lifted themselves from seventh to fifth with their bonus-point over the Griffons.

Thrilling clash

The most exciting match of the weekend was the Bulls’ breathless win over the Lions which saw a last gasp drop-goal attempt to win the game from Lions flyhalf Gianni Lombard sail wide.

The Bulls were thus able to move up a place to sixth on the log on 27 points, while the Lions slipped to seventh a point behind them.

The Lions are still just in with a shout for the playoffs but they will need results to go their way.

“It was really exciting at the end there. For us as coaches it was quite intense. I thought the Lions did really well to come back into the game,” said Bulls assistant coach Sean Everitt after the match.

“I was hoping we would continue with the momentum from the first half. When we had ball in hand in their 22m we were really good. Unfortunately the penalties and turnovers that we conceded put us under the pump.

“But that’s how rugby goes. Credit to the Lions. We knew that they are a proud team and wouldn’t go away.”