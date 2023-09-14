Malcolm Marx is latest injury concern for Boks

The Boks are a little thin in the No 2 department with only two recognised hookers in the squad and utility forward Deon Fourie the back-up.

The Springboks have been left nervously awaiting an update on Malcolm Marx after it was confirmed that he suffered an undisclosed injury in training on Wednesday.

Jacques Nienaber named a heavily-changed matchday squad for South Africa’s second World Cup match against Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Mbonambi and Fourie

Marx was left out of the matchday 23, with Bongi Mbonambi captaining the side, while veteran utility forward Deon Fourie was named to provide cover on the bench.

Towards the end of the team announcement press conference on Wednesday night, Nienaber mentioned that Marx picked up an injury in the training session in Toulon earlier in the day.

The exact nature of the injury is yet to be disclosed, but Marx has gone for scans and the Springboks are expected to provide a further update later in the week.

It will be a stressful wait for the Bok coaches, as Marx has been a core player since the Rassie Erasmus-era started in 2018.

Dweba and Etzebeth

The 29-year-old played his 64th Test match in the World Cup opener against Scotland and has formed a useful combination with Mbonambi, with the two alternating between starting and playing off the bench.

Should Marx be ruled out, it is likely that the Springboks would turn to Joseph Dweba as a replacement, as the Stormers hooker is currently on the standby list.

The Boks are already without Eben Etzebeth, who hurt his shoulder in the win against Scotland. It is expected the lock will be out of action for between seven to 10 days.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.