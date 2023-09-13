Scrumhalf bonanza for Springboks against Romania

Canan Moodie and Jean Kleyn, who were unavailable for the Scotland game because of injuries, are back in action this week.

Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams are two of four scrumhalves in the Bok match-23 for their World Cup pool match against Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named all four scrumhalves in the Bok squad in the match-23 to face Romania in their second pool match of the World Cup in Bordeaux on Sunday afternoon.

Cobus Reinach will start at scrumhalf with Jaden Hendrikse providing cover off the replacements’ bench, while Grant Williams shows his versatility by starting on the right wing and Faf de Klerk will provide flyhalf cover from the bench in a split of five forwards and three backs.

ALSO READ: Deon Fourie to return to his roots against Romania – ‘Like riding a bike’

The only player in the starting XV that continues in the run-on team from last week’s 18-3 victory over Scotland in Marseille is utility back Damian Willemse, who switches from fullback to flyhalf.

“People were surprised when we picked four scrumhalves in the squad but we knew they offered us the skills and versatility to provide backline options to manage the challenges that tournament rugby gives you,” explained Nienaber.

“They are all excellent scrumhalves, but Grant and Cobus can play wing and Faf has experience at No 10 – as do Cheslin (Kolbe) and Willie (le Roux). We have the same versatility among our forwards.

“Grant played school rugby on the wing, and he has come on at wing before for us, so we are excited to give him this opportunity to start there and for him to gain international experience in the position.”

Other changes

The other personnel changes in the starting team see Canan Moodie and Jean Kleyn return after not being available for selection because of injury in game one.

Moodie resumes his Twickenham midfield-partnership with the hard-running Andre Esterhuizen, while Kleyn partners Marvin Orie in the engine room.

The experienced Willie le Roux jumps from the bench to the starting lineup at fullback, while Makazole Mapimpi will accompany Williams on the wing.

Nienaber also named a quality forward pack with Ox Nche, Vincent Koch and Bongi Mbonambi, captaining the side for the second time, joining forces in the front row, while Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith and Duane Vermeulen form a new loose trio.

Deon Fourie will serve as the back-up hooker on the bench, alongside a quality set of forwards in Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman and Jasper Wiese, while Jesse Kriel is the third back on the bench.

The Boks will have their last training session in Toulon on Thursday before settling in at their base in Bordeaux ahead of Sunday’s match.

Springbok team:

Willie le Roux, Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Cobus Reinach, Duane Vermuelen, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Deon Fourie, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Jasper Wiese, Jaden Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel