Manie Libbok: No tension as players battle for World Cup spots

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok says there’s no tension among the players in the squad as the selection for the Rugby World Cup squad looms.

On August 8, the Springboks’ bosses will announce the 33-man squad that will go to France come September to try and defend the Webb Ellis Cup they won in Japan in 2019.

While there’s little doubt competition in the squad is intense, Libbok says there are no issues among the players.

‘Give it their all’

“I won’t say it’s getting heated between us,” said Libbok, who’s in a battle to make the squad as one of the flyhalves, “but everyone knows only 33 guys can go, and obviously it’s getting closer to the selection.

“Everyone who gets an opportunity wants to go out there and give it their all so they can give themselves the best possible chance to get selected.”

The 26-year-old is competing with Damian Willemse, Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies for a place as starting choice No 10.

“I put it aside,” said Libbok about the competition.

“Guys like Handre and Elton are vastly experienced guys at this level. My focus coming here (into the Bok squad) was to learn as much as I can from them.

“What I take from them I put into my game and keep on working hard, so whenever the opportunity comes for me, I’m ready to play.

“For me it’s not about starting or being on the bench, I’m just focusing on being here and learning from those experienced guys and elevating my game.”

Working on skills

Libbok, who has five caps, says he is now more comfortable in the Bok setup than when he arrived last year for the November tour to Europe.

“I have got to work with world-class coaches here at the Springboks … they helped with my catch-pass, and kicking, and I’ve kept on working on those skills.

“I believe I’ve improved a lot. I took what I got from the end-of-year-tour back to the Stormers and kept on working on those fundamentals and I think it helped me through the season.”

The Boks are in camp in Pretoria ahead of facing Argentina in the last game of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday.