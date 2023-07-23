Twickenham target for Bok big guns

By sarugbymag

The Springboks plan to field a strongest-possible lineup for their final World Cup warm-up against New Zealand at Twickenham.

The All Blacks blitzed the Springboks in the opening 15 minutes of the Rugby Championship clash in Auckland last week to earn a 35-20 victory, despite a spirited effort from South Africa in the second half.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, in order to avoid a repeat of what happened at the Mount Smart Stadium, Jacques Nienaber is ready to send out a full-strength lineup against the All Blacks at Twickenham on 25 August.

Fine tuning

The match will serve as the world champions’ final match to fine-tune plans before the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off in France.

Nienaber reportedly wants to give all players a minimum number of minutes before the London Test, using the warm-up games against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August) and Wales in Cardiff (19 August) to achieve this.

The aim is to ensure that, by the time of the Twickenham clash, most of the Springboks have around 200 minutes of game time under their belt.

