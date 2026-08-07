Select details of all-new Mazda CX-5 emerge ahead of local launch

Replacement of the outgoing generation will formally debut next week on local soil.

Ahead of its long-awaited South African market launch next Wednesday (12 August), Mazda has released select details of the all-new CX-5 on its website.

Range revised

A vital model for the Hiroshima-based brand, the third iteration CX-5, known internally as the KM, replaces the outgoing KF that has been Mazda’s sales pillar since entering the local market nearly a decade ago.

CX-5 will have a choice of four variants, the depicted Homura being the replacement for the previous range-topping diesel-powered Akera. Picture: Mazda

Riding on the same platform as the North American-market only CX-50, the scant details on Mazda South Africa’s website confirms four trim levels, one engine option and a single transmission choice.

While no pricing details are known, the specification has been revealed, albeit not fully, as this, along with the price, will only be disclosed at the official launch.

Petrol power only

As previously reported, the entire CX-5 range will be powered by the normally aspirated 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G petrol engine now that the entry-level 2.0-litre has been dropped.

The same engine that powers the CX-5 in North America and Australia, the unit will develop 132kW/242Nm and is paired as standard to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Known spec

On the spec front, the line-up commences with the Active, whose listed items include:

LED headlights;

18-inch alloy wheels;

10.25-inch infotainment display;

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Moving up to the Dynamic adds black 19-inch alloys, body coloured lower bumpers and black leather upholstery with blue piping.

Interior represents a dramatic departure from that of the now discontinued CX-5. Picture: Mazda

Next, the Individual receives imitation carbon trim, front and rear parking sensors, Driver Attention Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Monitoring.

At the top of the range, the new Homura gets ambient lighting plus the sole variant to offer all-wheel drive.

Colours

In total, buyers have a choice of eight colours;

Arctic White;

Aero Grey;

Jet Black;

Polymetal Grey;

Rhodium White;

Machine Grey;

Navy Blue;

Soul Crystal Red.

Stay tuned

Already removed from Mazda South Africa’s website, pricing for the old CX-5 started at R570 000 for the 2.0 Active, before climbing to R617 900 for the mid-range Dynamic. The flagship Carbon had a sticker of R688 400.

As such, expect the new CX-5 to have a substantially higher sticker, possibly around the R650 000 mark, when it debuts.