Meet the Boks’ new attack and defence coaches, Brown and Flannery

The two coaches will be officially unveiled on March 4 at a press conference in Cape Town.

There’s lots of excitement about Tony Brown being in charge of the Boks’ attack. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

When former Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber and attack coach Felix Jones left the team following their 2023 Rugby World Cup win in France, SA Rugby needed to fill their vacancies ahead of the start of the new international season.

Nienaber and Jones were influential figures in the Springboks setup as they were in charge of the defence and attack, respectively. The systems they helped put in place were vital in the runs to win the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019 and 2023. The duo has since moved on, with Nienaber joining Irish province Leinster and Jones linking up with the England national team.

Big shoes to fill

Nienaber and Jones left big gaps and SA Rugby made sure they got coaches of similar stature, recruiting former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown and former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery.

The appointment of Brown and Flannery to Rassie Erasmus’ backroom staff is a statement of intent by the Springboks.

There’s especially plenty of excitement about the arrival of Brown, who will be in charge of the Boks’ attacking play, because of how he went about his job as a player, at the Highlanders and All Blacks and also in stints in Japan and with the Sharks and Stormers in South Africa.

As a coach, he first cut his teeth at Sanyo in Japan in 2006 as an assistant and has since gone on to be an assistant and coach of the Highlanders.

What may have attracted the Boks to Brown is the work he did as the attack coach of Japan, especially at the 2019 World Cup. The Japanese attack was of the best at the tournament, with their ball retention, handling and offloading out of the top drawer.

New Bok defence coach Jerry Flannery. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

‘Speed and skill’

Brown shed light on his coaching philosophy.

“I control everything around our attack and our game, and how we prepare for each team each week around our tactics and making sure we win more than we lose,” said Brown in an interview with Otago Daily Times in 2019.

“That is what I love about coaching. Creating the style of game we want to play. Creating the week-to-week tactics.

“It always differs from week to week … all based around speed and skill, creating a point of difference around playing in the stadium,” he said.

Defence system

Flannery as a defence coach is a meticulous appointment by SA Rugby in terms of continuity. He worked with Erasmus and Nienaber during their spell at Munster in 2016 and 2017 , as the forwards coach.

The 41 Test cap hooker should understand the Boks’ defence system because he was there when Nienaber established it at Munster. Combining that with his work as the defence coach of Harlequins, he should improve the Boks’ defence going forward.

Fact files:

Tony Brown:

Date of birth: 17 January 1975

Place of Birth: Balclutha, New Zealand

Playing career:

1999-2001: New Zealand (18 Test caps)

1995-2004: Otago

1996-2001: Highlanders

2004-2011: Sanyo Wild Knights

2006: Sharks

2008: Stormers

Coaching experience:

2016-2023: Japan assistant coach (attack)

2017, 2021-2022: Highlanders head coach

2014-2016, 2020: Highlanders assistant coach (attack)

2012-2014: Otago head coach

2011-2012: Panasonic Wild Knights assistant coach

2011: Otago assistant coach and player

2006-2011: Sanyo assistant coach

Education:

Certificate in fitness management (University of Otago)

Jerry Flannery

Date of birth: 17 October 1978

Place of Birth: Galway, Ireland

Playing career:

2005-2011: Ireland (41 Test caps)

2001-2003: Connacht

2003-2012: Munster

2003: Ireland Development XV selection

Coaching experience:

2020-2023: Harlequins defence and lineout coach

2015-2019: Munster forwards coach

2013-2015: Munster scrum coach

Education: