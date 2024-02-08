Is Rassie’s coaching staff building for beyond 2027 World Cup?

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) officially announced their coaching team for the new four year cycle earlier this week, confirming rumours that Rassie Erasmus would coach the Springboks through to the next World Cup. The Director of Rugby position that he previously held will also fall away, leaving his full focus on the Boks, who have been strengthened by a number of impressive appointments. ALSO READ: SA Rugby's Bok intentions clear - To win three World Cups in a row Former All Black international Tony Brown, and former Irish international Jerry Flannery, have been brought in as attack and…

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) officially announced their coaching team for the new four year cycle earlier this week, confirming rumours that Rassie Erasmus would coach the Springboks through to the next World Cup.

The Director of Rugby position that he previously held will also fall away, leaving his full focus on the Boks, who have been strengthened by a number of impressive appointments.

ALSO READ: SA Rugby’s Bok intentions clear – To win three World Cups in a row

Former All Black international Tony Brown, and former Irish international Jerry Flannery, have been brought in as attack and defence coach respectively, to replace the void left by Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones.

This has bolstered the already strong and settled coaching group of Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids and Daan Human who all had their contracts extended to the 2027 showpiece event mid-way through last year, while Andy Edwards is staying on as the Head of Athletic Performance.

Two very interesting appointments to newly made positions were also announced which could play a big role in boosting the Boks over the coming years.

New positions

Recently retired four time SA referee of the year Jaco Peyper has come on board as the National Laws Advisor, and double World Cup winning eighthman Duane Vermeulen has been appointed to a roving coaching role in all SA national teams.

The former Bok hard man, who hung up his boots after their triumph in France, joins Franzel September and Bafana Nhleko in a mobile coaching unit that will look to assist wherever they are needed.

What this seems to indicate is that Erasmus and SA Rugby are building for the future, as many of these coaches will be expected to stay on after the current cycle comes to an end after the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

It could also be preparing SA Rugby for when Erasmus decides to move on, as he is held in incredibly high regard across World Rugby and will continue to be the subject of various bids for his services in the years to come.

The Bok team will also be going through some changes over the next four years, with a number of older players expected to be phased out as they enter the twilight of their rugby playing careers, while some exciting up and coming youngsters will expect to get their chance to shine.