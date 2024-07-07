‘Monkey not off our back just yet’ — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus

The Bok boss admitted there was relief in the camp after the team were able to snap a three-game losing streak.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the monkey wasn’t quite off their back despite the current Bok player and coaching group finally breaking their duck with a first win over Ireland since coming together in 2018.

The hosts got their Incoming Series off to a great start with a hard fought 27-20 win over Ireland at Loftus on Saturday night, but it was a game of close margins and with a few calls going their way they were able to emerge with the victory.

Heading into the second Test in Durban this coming Saturday the Boks will have plenty to build on and work on if they want to clinch a clean sweep and walk away with a 2-0 series win.

‘Far from perfect’

“Overall, the goal was achieved, but it was far from a perfect performance. Ireland are a team we’ve had zero success against since (we took over in) 2018 and the next worst record is against New Zealand, which is a 50% record, and they’ve really had our number,” explained Erasmus after the game.

“There were instances where they came back so strongly (in the match on Saturday at Loftus) and if they didn’t have one or two big injuries the game would have been much tighter.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a monkey off our back but it’s a really good competitive opponent, who are number two in the world, and any day they can step up and beat you and be number one.”

Mixed bag performance

Erasmus readily admitted that the Boks showed some encouraging signs, while they also had some poor moments in a mixed bag performance and they will need to improve, as Ireland will be desperate to bounce back and draw the series in Durban.

But the coach is confident that the more they play together the better they will get as they build into the rest of the season, that includes a once-off Test against Portugal, the Rugby Championship and the end-of-year tour.

“There were some good and some bad moments for both teams. You can see they (Ireland) are a team that has played together in the Six Nations, while we’ve not been together for a very long time,” said Erasmus.

“But I thought there were some brilliant moments and also some awful moments (from the Boks) which we know we have to work on. I can’t talk for Ireland, but I know they are a class team. They will come out firing to draw the series next week in Durban.

“The last three games between us have been three point (losses) and to beat them with seven eventually, no matter if it’s a home or away, it’s a relief.”

If the Boks get a second win over Ireland this coming Saturday it is highly likely that they will deploy their full fringe brigade in the Bloemfontein Test against Portugal.