Top 10 stories of the day: SADC to withdraw DRC troops | Will budget be approved? | Jones to take over from Rassie?

News today includes the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will begin withdrawing its troops from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) has been terminated.

Meanwhile, with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana having delivered this year’s budget speech, uncertainty looms over whether Parliament will approve the spending plan.

Furthermore, while Springbok legend Schalk Burger wondered if Felix Jones could take over from Rassie Erasmus as head of the South African side should the latter choose to move on, another Springbok legend, Jean de Villiers, said he believes the country is not yet ready for a foreign coach.

Weather tomorrow: 13 March 2025

Saws warns of disruptive rain and flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with mudslides expected. Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours are also expected in parts of the Northern Cape and Limpopo. Full weather forecast here.

SADC to withdraw troops from the DRC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will begin withdrawing its troops from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) has been terminated.

“Summit terminated the mandate of SAMIDRC and directed the commencement of a phased withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops in the DRC,” said SADC leaders following the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the SADC.

Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

“Summit emphasises its dedication to addressing the ongoing conflict in the DRC and reaffirming its commitment to support interventions aimed at bringing lasting peace and security in the eastern DRC.”

Joshlin Smith case: TikTokker challenged in court – ‘It was never for the likes’

State witness Shakiera Ganief, known on TikTok as Shakes Warrior, took the stand on Wednesday to share details about Raquel “Kelly” Smith’s reaction to her daughter Joshlin’s disappearance.

Joshlin was six years old when she disappeared from her Middelpos home on 19 February 2024.

Kelly Smith during the trial in the Joshlin Smith disappearance case. Picture: Gallo Images / Jaco Marais

Testifying in the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha, Ganief stated she first heard about Joshlin’s case from another influencer and contacted Smith on a video call the day after her disappearance. However, Ganief said Smith’s demeanor didn’t match that of a distraught mother.

EXPLAINER: Budget speech tabled, but will it be approved without DA’s backing?

With Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana having delivered this year’s budget speech, uncertainty looms over whether Parliament will approve the spending plan.

On Wednesday, Godongwana tabled the 2025/2026 national budget in Cape Town.

The State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate at the Parliamentary Dome in Cape Town on 11 February 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

However, the proposed budget has already faced opposition from certain political parties, including the DA, primarily due to the 0.5% increase in value-added tax (VAT).

Will Shepherd Bushiri escape again? Here’s what the justice minister says

South Africa’s Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has on Thursday tried to allay fears that fugitive Shepherd Bushiri and his wife could once again escape justice.

The ministry of justice in Malawi said this week that the couple had a case to answer and could be extradited to South Africa.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: X/ @DOJCD_ZA

Bushiri and his wife fled the country to Malawi in November 2020 after they were granted R200 000 bail.

Jones to take over from Rassie? No way, says former Bok captain

While Springbok legend Schalk Burger wondered if Felix Jones could take over from Rassie Erasmus as head of the South African side should the latter choose to move on, another Springbok legend, Jean de Villiers, said he believes the country is not yet ready for a foreign coach.

The former captain made the comments while the pair discussed Erasmus’ future on the Boks Office podcast as they heard news of the former Irish international relocating his family to South Africa.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to step down in the next two years. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Erasmus, who was the maestro behind South Africa’s 2019 World Cup title, stepped back into the director of rugby role for Jacques Nienaber to carry the side into the 2023 showcase, which the Boks also won.

