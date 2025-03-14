Age won’t be a factor for Bok selection, says Stick ahead of 2025 season

Several senior Bok players are now well into their 30s.

Age will not be a factor when Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus picks his teams for Test matches later this year, or in the future, including in the build up to, and at, the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

This is according to long-serving assistant Bok coach Mzwandile Stick.

The Boks won 11 of 13 matches in 2024 to go with their World Cup triumphs of 2019 and 2023, but a number of the core group of players who helped guide the team to those victories are now well into their 30s.

By the next World Cup, several seasoned Boks will be around or over 35, including captain Siya Kolisi and star lock Eben Etzebeth.

‘We won’t look at age’

In an interview with SportsBoom, Stick said age would not be a problem for any player as long as he continues to perform at the highest level.

“As coaches, we don’t have the right to tell a player he’s getting old and can’t play for the Springboks,” Stick told SportsBoom.

“As long as a player is still performing, fit, and able to give us the numbers we want on the field, we won’t look at age.”

Stick specifically mentioned Etzebeth, who is currently struggling to shake off a concussion picked up several weeks ago.

“You might look at Eben’s age (33), but when it comes to his physique and the way he plays, he is someone who can give us 80 minutes on the field.”

Deon Fourie, at 38, is another player whose age hasn’t hindered his performances.

“Deon is performing incredibly well for the Stormers, and as long as he’s doing that, we won’t ignore him, even if he’s outplaying players much younger than him.”

Return of Felix Jones

The Boks this week wrapped up their first planning camp of the year, with over 50 players invited to the alignment get-together in Cape Town. Part of the camp was former Irish international Felix Jones, who has returned to the Bok set-up after leaving his position as assistant coach with England.

Stick said it was good to have Jones back.

“I’ve worked with Felix for five years, and we know what kind of person he is,” said Stick about Jones, who helped guide the Boks to their World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.

“He works hard, he’s dedicated, and he brings a lot to the way we want to play. He’s a crucial member of the coaching staff and provides us with valuable insight into the Northern Hemisphere teams.”