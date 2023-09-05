Rugby September 5, 2023 | 7:23 am

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

‘Moodie a Bok must for Scotland match … and Esterhuizen, too’

“All four of those players have the one thing that makes players special … they have X-factor."

Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie

Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie of South Africa during the Test against the All Blacks at Twickenham. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Rising star Canan Moodie has played his way into the Springbok starting team … and so has midfield giant Andre Esterhuizen.

That’s the opinion of former Bok centre and now TV analyst Gcobani Bobo.

But the big question is, will rookie Moodie and veteran Esterhuizen crack the Bok team for the World Cup opener against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday?

All will be revealed later this week when Bok coach Jacques Nienaber names his matchday-23.

‘Temperament’

Right now there are strong indications that Moodie, who has been a Test revelation on the wing, and most recently at outside centre, could replace Makazole Mapimpi in the Bok starting team, while Esterhuizen is in a battle with Damian dee Allende for the No 12 jersey.

If it were up to Bobo, he’d have both Moodie and Esterhuizen in his starting team.

“Canan has done it in two different positions, which makes him a very valuable addition to the system,” said Bobo when contacted by The Citizen.

“The fact that he can cover three positions — wing, fullback and outside centre — has created an opportunity for him to be considered in the starting team.

“For me, it’s his temperament … Canan has showed that he can handle whatever is presented to him, the opportunities. He’s shown no nerves.”

Bobo added: “He just always looks comfortable … he understands his role so well.”

The wing position has become hotly contested, with Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse also in the mix.

“All four of those players have the one thing that makes players special … they have X-factor,” said Bobo.

“They have that thing you can’t coach, something that comes from within. They always seem to make the right decisions and they always seem to be in the right place at the right time. They know how to score tries, but they’re also very brave in defence and under the high ball.

“What’s really good is that whoever gets picked will do a great job.”

‘Esterhuizen done enough’

Regarding the inside centre position, Bobo said he’d like to see Esterhuizen in the No 12 jersey against Scotland this weekend.

“He has done enough. Whatever he was asked to work on previously has paid off … he has come back and shown the right skill sets,” Bobo said.

“Damian has done nothing wrong and remains a quality player, so in the end it will come down to the coach’s gut feeling.

“If the coach backs his gut feeling and goes with Damian, he won’t be losing anything because of what Damian has done in that jersey before. There’s nothing he’s done that has taken him out, it’s just that Esterhuizen has been in very good form.”

The Bok matchday-23 for the World Cup opener will be named Friday.

