RWC 2023 countdown: Springboks factfile
Here is what you need to know about the defending champions, from their World Cup history to all the players in their squad to all their fixtures.
Bok skipper from 2019 Siya Kolisi, flanked by 1995 World Cup winning-captain Francois Pienaar and John Smit, the winning captain in 2007. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
The 2023 Rugby World Cup gets underway on Friday in France, with the Springboks the defending champions.
Siya Kolisi‘s team are in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
Here is everything you need to know about South Africa’s Boks.
Population: 60 million
Capitals: Bloemfontein (judicial), Cape Town (legislative), Pretoria (administrative)
Coach: Jacques Nienaber
Number of registered players: 133,436 (World Rugby)
World Rugby ranking: 2 (Aug 28, 2023)
World Cup past record:
1987: Barred (apartheid)
1991: Barred (apartheid)
1995: Winners
1999: Third place
2003: Quarter-finals
2007: Winners
2011: Quarter-finals
2015: Third place
2019: Winners
Pool matches (all times SA)
South Africa v Scotland, Sept 10 (5.45pm), Marseille
South Africa v Romania, Sept 17 (3pm), Bordeaux
South Africa v Ireland, Sept 23 (9pm), Paris
South Africa v Tonga, Oct 1 (9pm), Marseille
Squad
Backs: Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Faf de Klerk, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Damian Willemse
Forwards: Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie, Siya Kolisi (capt), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert
Player to watch
Siya Kolisi: The 2019 World Cup-winning captain and flanker will be hoping to lead the Springboks to glory again. Kolisi has recovered from a serious knee injury last April and is set to skipper the side in their crucial Pool B opener against Scotland.
Aim for the tournament
Head coach Jacques Nienaber has stopped short of saying South Africa will win back-to-back World Cup titles, but admits expectations are high among supporters. “The main difference between the 2019 World Cup and this one is that there is more expectation now,” he says.
The aim must be to retain the trophy, but the draw means the Springboks face a far tougher path to glory in France than in Japan four years ago.
