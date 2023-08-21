Moodie the surprise pick at No 13 for Boks Test against All Blacks

Siya Kolisi will again lead the side after making his return to action against Wales last weekend.

Canan Moodie will play outside centre for the Boks against the All Blacks on Friday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi will again captain the Springboks against the All Blacks at Twickenham on Friday in the team’s final warm-up match ahead of the Rugby World Cup, but the biggest news from Monday’s team announcement is the selection of young Canan Moodie at outside centre.

The 20-year-old regular winger will play at 13 next to Andre Esterhuizen in a new-look midfield. Moodie has been one of the Boks’ big stars this year, winning back-to-back man-of-the-match awards, but this will be a new challenge for the growing star.

Changes

In all, there are eight personnel changes to the side — and the one positional switch (Moodie) — for the match against the All Blacks from the side that beat Wales last Saturday.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has retained five of the pack that defeated Wales (52-16) on Saturday in a front row of Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe (props) and hooker Malcolm Marx, as well as loose forwards Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

There is a new lock pairing of Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert, while veteran No 8 Duane Vermeulen starts in the back row (after coming off the bench in Cardiff).

In the backs, Faf de Klerk takes over at scrumhalf while Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse are named on the left and right wings respectively, with Damian Willemse starting at fullback.

The Bok coach again opted for a split of six forwards and two backs on the bench, where locks Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman and prop Trevor Nyakane will provide an impact alongside Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Ox Nche (prop), and Marco van Staden (flanker). Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and fullback Willie le Roux, meanwhile, will provide backline cover.

Boks team

Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Cobus Reinach, Willie le Roux