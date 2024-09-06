Moodie thrilled to be back for ‘special’ match against the All Blacks

Moodie recently returned from a finger injury that kept him out of the start of the international season and will now start his first Bok game of the season.

Springbok flyer Canan Moodie is thrilled to be back in the national team and is excited and ready to take part in a ‘special’ Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

Moodie, who recently returned from a finger injury that kept him out of the start of the international season, has built up some good fitness playing for the Bulls in the Currie Cup, and is now ready to fire for the Boks.

Regular left wing Kurt-Lee Arendse was ruled out of this weekend’s game with concussion, while Makazole Mapimpi was allowed to stay in Durban for the birth of his child, which opened the door for Moodie to slot straight back into the Boks’ starting line-up in a very important match.

Tough time

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks and months with the injury I had. Once you aren’t here, you realise how special it is to be here, so you are desperate to get back into it,” explained Moodie at the Bok team announcement on Thursday.

“The mental toughness to want to be back here, just pushing and doing all you can, playing Currie Cup and trying to get match fit. I’ve been doing everything I can to get back.

“This weekend, I (finally) have the opportunity again. I am very grateful for that opportunity and to show what I can do again.”

Moodie was born in Paarl, and attended Paarl Boys Primary, before going to Boland Landbou for his high school years, so he is happy to be in Cape Town for what is essentially a ‘home Test’ for him, and he should have plenty of support from friends and family in the stands.

“It’s very special. I’ve tried to keep it on the low-down for the week, but now the team is out, so I’m probably going to get some messages for tickets,” said Moodie with a laugh.

“Growing up in Cape Town, these are the games that you think about. Running in the streets, thinking you are facing the All Blacks.

“This is just a very special opportunity to play this weekend and what better place than Cape Town to do it.”