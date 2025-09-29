OPINION: It’s time to give Morné van den Berg a run in the Bok No 9 jersey

Morné van den Berg has made just five appearances for the Springboks in two seasons, despite being in the squad the entire time.

Morné van den Berg showed a glimpse of his exceptional talent with an action-packed cameo off the bench in the Springboks’ thumping 67-30 Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Durban over the past weekend.

Van den Berg played his third game for the Boks this year on Saturday after starting against invitational side, the Barbarians, and in the first Test against Italy at Loftus at the start of July.

But since then Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has largely backed the exciting Grant Williams and the experienced Cobus Reinach as his first-choice scrumhalves.

It is slightly surprising as before the international season started, Erasmus spoke highly of Van den Berg, and even said he was his choice for South African URC player of the season, for the 2024/25 campaign.

Along with veteran No 9 Faf de Klerk falling down the pecking order, it seemed like Van den Berg of the Lions and Williams of the Sharks would be the preferred picks going forward, with Reinach playing the back-up role.

Williams first choice

Williams is clearly the Boks’ current first choice scrumhalf, having started five games and come off the bench once this season, since returning from injury for the second Italian Test in Gqeberha in July.

In that same period Reinach has played off the bench four times and started the last two games, against the All Blacks in Wellington, and this past weekend against Los Pumas in Durban.

Surely it is now time to give Van den Berg another run, from the start, with him having made just five Bok appearances in total over the past two seasons, despite having been in the squad the entire time.

The 27-year-old was at his nippy best against Argentina this past weekend, giving crisp service, kicking well, and making some sniping runs. He also scored a try, showing off his full array of skills.

The final Rugby Championship Test against Los Pumas at Twickenham this coming weekend is the perfect opportunity for him to be given another start, and a chance to stake a claim for a regular place in the Bok No 9 jersey … which seems very much to still be up for grabs.