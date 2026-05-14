Neethling Fouché to captain Stormers in URC match against Cardiff

Coach Dobson has made minimal changes to the side from last week, though there is a new midfield pairing.

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouché will lead the Stormers in their final URC league match of the season against Cardiff in Wales on Friday night (8.45pm).

Fouché takes over the captaincy with Deon Fourie sidelined with a knee injury and Ruhan Nel still recovering from a calf injury.

Salmaan Moerat, who has captained the Stormers regularly before, will play off the bench after only returning from an injury this week.

The Stormers, who are second on the points table with 59, will be looking at picking up a win to move to the top, with Glasgow Warriors (60 points) in action away to Ulster, also on Friday night.

First place on the log after the league phase will guarantee that team home ground action throughout the playoffs.

‘Winning momentum’

Stormers boss John Dobson has made minimal changes to the side that drew 38-all with Ulster last weekend.

There are just two changes to the forward pack, with Fouché starting in the front row and Paul de Villiers in at openside flank in place of Fourie.

In the backline, there is an all-new midfield of Jonathan Roche and Wandisile Simelane, as Damian Willemse moves to fullback and Suleiman Hartzenberg comes in on the right wing.

Dobson said that his team will be going all-out to end the regular season with a win.

“We obviously would like to finish as high on the standings as possible and take some winning momentum into the play-offs, but there are also some rotations to our team as we look to build maximum capacity ahead of the knock-outs,” he said.

“There were some lessons we took from our draw in Belfast last week, and we know it will take a big effort to get the better of what will be a desperate Cardiff team.

“Although we have already secured a home quarter-final, there is plenty to play for, and everyone is excited to meet the challenge at Cardiff Arms Park.”

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Imad Khan, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, Ruben van Heerden, Adré Smith, Neethling Fouché (capt), André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: JJ Kotzé, Oli Kebble, Zachary Porthen, Salmaan Moerat, Marcel Theunissen, Keke Morabe, Stefan Ungerer, Jurie Matthee.