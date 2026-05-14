Junior Bok star Vusi Moyo to make Sharks debut

Meanwhile, Springboks Edwill van der Merwe and Makazole Mapimpi miss out against Zebre due to injury.

Junior Springbok flyhalf Vusi Moyo will make his debut for the Sharks in the Durban union’s final match of the season, against Zebre Parma on Saturday (kick-off 1.45pm).

It’s the 18th and final league phase round of the United Rugby Championship, and with the Sharks unable to qualify for the play-offs, coach JP Pietersen has maintained his stance of giving youngsters opportunities in the wake of an injury crisis sidelining his senior players.

The Sharks lie 10th on the URC table after last week’s bonus-point 46-7 win over Benetton at Kings Park, and are unable to finish any higher.

However, victory will ensure they are not overtaken by Ospreys or Edinburgh, who are hot on their heels.

It will also be Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s final match for the Sharks. He will return to the club of his youth, the Stormers, next season.

Sharks target consistency

Pietersen has otherwise maintained consistency in the team that beat Benetton.

Moyo, fresh off the Junior Bok’s victorious Under 20 Rugby Championship campaign, starts at flyhalf, with Zekhethelo Siyaya reverting to fullback, which he occupied for the previous two weeks.

Litelihle Bester replaces the injured Makazole Mapimpi who took two heavy knocks against Benetton.

Another Springbok wing, Edwill van der Merwe, also misses this game through injury, with Jaco Williams elevated to a start and Le Roux Malan taking his place on the bench, joined by Deon Slabbert who comes in for Corné Rahl in the number 19 jersey.

Sharks starting XV

Zekethelo Siyaya, Jaco Williams, Jurenzo Julius, André Esterhuizen (c), Litelihle Bester, Vusi Moyo, Bradley Davids, Nick Hatton, Manu Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Vincent Koch, Eduan Swart, Ox Nché.

Replacements

Fez Mbatha, Phatu Ganyane, Hanro Jacobs, Deon Slabbert, Matt Romao, Ross Braude, Jean Smith, Le Roux Malan.