The All Blacks recently lost to England by a record score and also went down to Wales, for the first time in 73 years.

New Zealand Rugby has given their “full support” to All Blacks coach Dave Rennie after damaging back-to-back defeats including a first loss to Wales in 73 years.

With the World Cup less than a year away, the All Blacks suffered a record 37-12 defeat by England at Twickenham on Saturday.

That followed a stunning 35-28 Nations Championship loss to Wales in Cardiff.

With the All Blacks and England facing off again this weekend, NZR chief executive Steve Lancaster moved to dampen any speculation about Rennie’s future.

“I’ve told Dave that and I’m happy to state that publicly that Dave has our full support,” Lancaster told Radio New Zealand.

“We’re confident that we have the right person coaching this team, no question in our minds.”

Speaking on Monday, Lancaster added: “There’s clear leadership. The team are behind Dave but they know what they have to achieve.

“The last two weeks’ performance is really disappointing and we need to understand how that’s come to pass, but no question over Dave being the right person to lead the team.”

Speaking after the defeat at Twickenham, which was England’s biggest margin of victory over New Zealand, Rennie said he took full responsibility.

The All Blacks have lost five of their 12 Tests under Rennie, equalling their worst run in the professional era.

“As a coach you’re responsible for the results,” Rennie, who was appointed in March, told reporters.

“I’m not going to hide that we weren’t good enough and I’m a part of that. We were miles off and this is not where we want to be.”