Winning margin of 25 points is England's biggest ever against All Blacks.

England added to New Zealand’s agony with a record 37-12 win in their Nations Championship clash at Twickenham on Saturday.

A much-changed New Zealand, fresh from a 35-28 defeat by Wales last week — their first loss to the Welsh in 73 years, had few answers as England scored five tries to continue their resurgence ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia following a woeful Six Nations.

England’s 25-point winning margin surpassed their previous best against the All Blacks of 17 points achieved in a 38-21 success at Twickenham in 2012.

This win — just England’s 10th in 48 Tests against New Zealand — was also the first time in more than 20 years they had enjoyed successive victories over the All Blacks following last year’s 33-19 triumph at Twickenham.

But they are not yet assured of a place in the inaugural Nations Championship final, also at Twickenham, on November 29 as a bonus-point win for France against Argentina later Saturday will deny them a place in the showpiece match.

Impressive first half

England ended an impressive first half 19-5 ahead after outscoring New Zealand three tries to one, with Henry Slade, Jack van Poortvliet and player of-the-match Ben Earl all crossing before Ethan de Groot went over for the All Blacks.

Ollie Chessum added a fourth England try early in the second half before New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett marked becoming just the fourth man to appear in 150 Tests with a well-taken score, converted by Damian McKenzie, that cut the hosts’ lead to 12 points.

Replacement fly-half Marcus Smith extended England’s lead to 27-12 when landing a 57th-miunute penalty with his first act of the match.

Seb Atkinson scored England’s fifth try just after the hour mark before Marcus Smith’s second penalty, the last kick of the game, sealed victory.

Both teams fielded their strongest available sides, New Zealand bringing back several big guns and England recalling several senior players after thrashing Japan 78-15.

Before kick-off former England international Lewis Moody, diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and fundraising for research into the condition, came onto the field to huge cheers from a capacity crowd.

He joined the team as they lined-up in a V formation — first deployed when England beat New Zealand in a 2019 World Cup semi-final in Japan — while the All Blacks performed their traditional pre-match haka.

Just as Wales had struck early against New Zealand, so did England.

They had a try in just the fourth minute when, following a strong scrum, centre Slade won the race to recalled fly-half Fin Smith’s precise grubber-kick behind the All Blacks’ defence.

England were held up over the try-line and Smith carelessly kicked the ball dead when trying to set up an attacking line-out after his pack won a scrum penalty.

It seemed England might regret their failure to turn so much territory and possession into points.

But the second try England had been threatening arrived in the 31st minute when, following full-back George Furbank’s dashing break and Slade’s chip and chase, scrum-half Van Poortvliet dived over between the posts from a close-range ruck.

And just four minutes later, England had a third try when No 8 Earl caught the All Blacks napping from a scrum before powering through some poor attempted tackles.

Smith again added the extras and England were 19-0 ahead.

But shortly before half-time, the All Blacks got on the scoreboard when prop De Groot forced his way over before Damian McKenzie missed the conversion.

Wales had scored tries early in both halves in Cardiff last weekend and the All Blacks had a nasty case of deja vu at Twickenham.

Will Joseph, fresh from his five-try haul against Japan, surged into the 22.

The ball was then worked quickly out wide to Chessum, the flanker smashing past All Blacks wing Will Jordan for a 43rd-minute try.

Smith could not convert but England still led 24-5.

Barrett, running an excellent support line, then burst clear following a fine inside pass from scrum-half Cam Roigard but that was of little consolation to New Zealand.