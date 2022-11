The Springboks get down to business in their European end-of-year-tour this weekend, in what is essentially a tune up for the 2023 World Cup in France. The Boks have an almost perfect four games lined up, with them up against the current top two ranked teams in the world, Ireland and France, while they also play against Italy and England. ALSO READ: Two fetchers in 'bomb squad' as Boks target breakdown in Irish Test The match against Ireland in Dublin this coming weekend is a great chance for the Boks to Test themselves against a side that should be one...

The Springboks get down to business in their European end-of-year-tour this weekend, in what is essentially a tune up for the 2023 World Cup in France.

The Boks have an almost perfect four games lined up, with them up against the current top two ranked teams in the world, Ireland and France, while they also play against Italy and England.

The match against Ireland in Dublin this coming weekend is a great chance for the Boks to Test themselves against a side that should be one of the challengers for the World Cup next year, while they will also be meeting them in the group stage of the tournament.

Current Six Nations champs France are expected to be favourites for the World Cup, so the match between the two sides at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille will be perfect for the Boks to get a feel for what they can expect in the country next year.

The game against Italy in Genoa is a good opportunity for the Boks to give their extended squad players a run, in what is an easier game, which allows them to test out some of their different combinations.

England at Twickenham is then always a massive occasion for the players and with the England and French based Bok players unavailable for the game, it means that a few fringe players will be getting a run in a big game in front of a partisan home support which will be a great experience.

So there is something for the Boks to get out of every game on tour and it is important for them to get as much as they can.

Gain experience

On the player front, a number of players will need to get as much experience as they can from the four games.

After having gone through a flyhalf crisis, Damian Willemse has now been handed the reins in the absence of Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies and he has a great chance to make a play for the starting slot ahead of the World Cup year.

Willemse has shot to prominence on the international stage this season and is arguably the Boks most valuable player at the moment, and this end-of year-tour is the perfect opportunity for him to shine.

The Boks however have to blood a back-up and with Manie Libbok having been selected, it is imperative to give him a run, and the match against Italy will be perfect for him to get a taste of international rugby.

With Duane Vermeulen left out, and Elrigh Louw injured, Evan Roos has been given a chance to get a run in the Bok side, and hopefully he will be given a chance for the final two games.

He has not been picked in the match 23 for the Irish match, but hopefully he can get a spot on the bench against France, and he should get a start against Italy.

With Jasper Wiese unavailable for the England match, Roos should be the starting eighthman for that game and it would be unfair to just throw him in the deep end, so he should definitely get a run before.

Eben Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth has played a lot of rugby and the Boks need to find a back-up for him to give him a break.

Salmaan Moerat has been part of the Bok squad for a while now but it doesn’t seem as if the team management backs him as a viable replacement for Etzebeth, so the selection of Jason Jenkins could be the answer they are looking for.

Jenkins has been in superb form Leinster in the URC this season, and he needs to be given a shot to see if he can take some of the load off of Etzebeth’s shoulders, and he should be selected to start against Italy.

Cheslin Kolbe being selected at fullback for the match against Ireland was an interesting selection and if he impresses, he could be seen as the long term replacement for Willie le Roux.

The SA A side is also in action, as they play midweek games against Munster and Bristol, and a number of players there will also be looking to shine to get themselves on the Bok radar.