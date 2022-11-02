Two fetchers in ‘bomb squad’ as Boks target breakdown in Irish Test

Ross Roche

The Springboks will be looking to spring a second half breakdown onslaught against Ireland in their opening Test of the end-of-year-tour at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night.

Although their starting loose trio of captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese are not the most adept ball stealers, they have named two top class fetchers in Kwagga Smith and Deon Fourie in the ‘bomb squad’ on the bench.

During the most of the international season so far utility forward Franco Mostert, when not starting, has been paired with a loose forward on the bench as the replacements, however against Ireland he is the only lock cover named and thus will be focusing on that position on Saturday.

That means that Smith and Fourie could play a vital role in the outcome of the match when they are introduced into the fray during the second period.

“We had a good look at Ireland and the challenges they pose to us. We feel the combination between Kwagga and Deon on the bench will serve us best in this game,” explained Bok coach Jacques Nienaber.

“Ireland are a dynamic team that likes quick ball. The breakdown is going to be a big focus point for both teams, so that combination is what we think will serve us the best.”

Massive challenge

In all it is expected to be a massive challenge for the Boks as they face the current top ranked team in world rugby in their back yard.

The Boks also haven’t won a match at the Aviva Stadium since 2012, although the two sides have only played each other at the ground twice since then, including their last meeting which was a 38-3 drubbing back in 2017.

“If you look at Ireland across the board there is a reason why they are currently number one in the world and they’ve beaten New Zealand in New Zealand. I think they’ve got a well-balanced game,” said Nienaber.

“Obviously everyone sees their attack. How well they attack and how they keep the ball in hand. But they’re the best defensive side in the world currently, conceding the least tries and points.

“That’s why it’s such a lekker challenge for us as players and as coaches to come and compete against Ireland in Ireland, at the Aviva which has become a little bit of a fortress for them. So it’s a nice challenge a year out before World Cup in knowing that we’re going to play them in the pool stages.”