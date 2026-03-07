Doris relieved Ireland’s slim title hopes intact after ‘scrappy’ win over Welsh

"It was scrappy, we lacked a bit of a clinical edge that we had a few weeks ago."

Ireland captain Caelan Doris was relieved his side’s Six Nations title hopes remained alive after what he called a “scrappy” performance in the 27-17 win over Wales at Lansdowne Road on Friday.

The Irish could never shake off the resilient Welsh, whose performance suggests their 15-match Six Nations losing run could come to an end against Italy in their final game next weekend.

For Ireland the bonus point win keeps their slim title hopes alive — France can end them if they also gain a bonus point win over Scotland on Saturday.

Doris conceded the Irish had been way off the level they showed in the 42-21 win over England at Twickenham a fortnight ago.

“It was scrappy, we lacked a bit of a clinical edge that we had a few weeks ago,” he said.

“We targeted a fast start and got the early try and then let them build a bit of momentum, they had a bit of a purple patch at the end of the first half.

“So we want to finish the championship strong against Scotland.”

His Wales counterpart Dewi Lake had said on Friday the Welsh liked nothing more than being cast as underdogs and it showed as they snapped away constantly.

“We’re always disappointed to lose, but the positives and the way we played is always something to be proud of,” Lake told S4C.

“In the end, we couldn’t cross the line. We had all the opportunities in the first half, maybe we didn’t take them as much in the second.

“The win is coming, I can feel it.”

‘We’re in a fight’

Ireland had got off the mark with a try by Jacob Stockdale, who had been brought back into the starting line-up after being omitted following the opening defeat by France.

The 29-year-old had once been the undisputed first-choice wing but injuries and a lack of form had seen him drop down the pecking order.

He more than justified his place — aside from the try he delivered the decisive pass for the final Irish try.

“That was pretty special for me,” he told ITV.

“It’s been a hard few years and it’s nice to get back on the scoresheet on this pitch and in front of these fans, I’m very thankful for it.”

Man of the match Conan, who clearly had shaken off the illness that prevented him taking part in the win over England, admitted the Irish performance had been far from perfect.

‘Let them off the hook’

“We probably let them off the hook a few times and sloppy mistakes gave them easy access,” he said.

“As always we will try to be better next week.”

Even if the title might have been decided by then Conan licked his lips at the thought of securing the Triple Crown if they beat Scotland.

“That would be pretty special,” said the 33-year-old.

Wales could look back on a second successive decent performance, after going close to beating the Scots, and were right back in it at 12-10 down at half-time thanks to one of the tries of the tournament by prop Rhys Carre.

He produced a sidestep worthy of some of the great Welsh backs of the past and somehow got his legs to carry him the 30 metres to the line.

“I don’t think so, that was up there,” he replied when asked was it his best ever try.

“I saw some space and went as hard as I could and no-one caught me.”

Carre, who took his tally to three tries in his past three Tests, was hugely proud of the overall performance.

“We’re showing improvement and we showed we’re in a fight to the last play of these games and we showed our people we’re coming back,” he told ITV.