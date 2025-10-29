‘The next month is important for us,’ says Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen

The Lions have risen to eighth on the URC log after two good bonus point home wins, and will want to keep the momentum going after the international break.

The Lions are happy about where they currently stand in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and are eager to enjoy a bit of a rest, before utilising the break in the competition to set them up well for the rest of their campaign.

After a dreadful start to the season that saw them suffer three poor losses on tour, and picking up just one point, the Lions bounced back with two bonus point home wins, over Scarlets and Ulster, which has lifted them up to eighth on the log.

With the URC entering the November international break, most teams would be frustrated to see their momentum stopped.

But Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said that this was the perfect chance for his players to have a break, especially after many of them featured in the Currie Cup as well, with them having a week off before returning to training to prepare for the Bulls at the end of November.

“If I’m honest, I think this (break) is at a good time for us. To walk away now with where we are on the log, with the improvements we have made, and with the ability to keep on working on what we need to over the next month (is great),” said Van Rooyen after the Ulster win.

“We will also potentially have one or two guys back from injury that can bolster the squad as well. So although you would usually want to keep the momentum going from a win like this, it’s a long season, so we will make use of this rest and the time off to keep improving.”

Step up

The Lions’ 29-18 win over Scarlets wasn’t very convincing, but their impressive 49-31 win over Ulster, who had won all their games including against the Bulls and Sharks up to that point, was a big step up from the team and Van Rooyen explained it was their hard work in training finally paying off.

“If you look at our training sessions it is really competitive and intense. It’s quick, it’s physical, and I think we showcased that a little bit against Ulster. So the next month is really important for us to prep well (for the rest of the URC),” added Van Rooyen.

The Lions will also need to use this time to prepare their strategy for the EPCR Challenge Cup competition which kicks off in December.

It is set to be an absolutely stacked festive period for them, as they have one URC match, against the Bulls at Loftus at the end of November, before starting their Challenge Cup campaign with a home game against Benetton before travelling to England to face Newcastle Red Bulls.

Then they get straight back into URC action against the Stormers in Cape Town, before hosting the Sharks at Ellis Park just after Christmas to conclude a hectic month.