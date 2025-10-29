Coaching shake-up at the Sharks: Plumtree to step aside

The senior Sharks team will be guided by a coaching consultant for the rest of the season.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree will step down from his position at the end of the current season.

The Durban-based side have made another poor start to a season, winning just one of five matches so far in the United Rugby Championship. They are in 13th position with eight points in the standings.

The Sharks boast a squad packed with Springboks including Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Aphelele Fassi, Vincent Koch and Bongi Mbonambi.

The Sharks said the decision that Plumtree would step down at the end of the 2025/26 season was by “mutual agreement.”

Technical coach consultant

The union added the coach retains the backing and support of the ownership, management and players. Plumtree will, however fulfil a mentoring and advisory role for the remainder of the season.

Furthermore, the franchise said, “To support Plumtree in driving results over the remainder of the season, the Sharks will engage a technical coach consultant as a matter of urgency to provide input across on-field performance, with particular focus on the game model.”

Plumtree commented: “My priority has always been what’s best for the Sharks and that remains my focus”.

Neil Powell, the director of rugby at the franchise, will focus on certain key operational areas including the Junior and Academy programmes, player recruitment and retention, logistics, medical and rehab, travel, planning, and budget management.

In addition, Sharks CEO Shaun Bryans confirmed that the entire rugby programme will remain under critical review for the rest of the season. The top-to-bottom review will include a detailed assessment of every department and function and will involve external experts to help inform structural and performance improvements.

“Our performances this season have not been good enough, and we owe it to our fans and stakeholders to acknowledge and take full responsibility. No excuses. That accountability sits across the entire organisation … from management and players, to myself as CEO.”